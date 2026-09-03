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September 03, 2026

‘The Addams Family’ musical to run at Walnut Street Theatre through Nov. 1

The show opens Sept. 30 with Morticia, Gomez and Wednesday facing one very uncomfortable family dinner.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Performances
Addams Family Promo Shoo Provided Courtesy/Walnut Street Theatre

“The Addams Family: The Musical” opens Sept. 30 at Walnut Street Theatre and runs through Nov. 1.

Wednesday Addams is bringing home a boyfriend. Her parents are not going to take it well.

"The Addams Family: The Musical" opens Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Walnut Street Theatre and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, putting Morticia, Gomez and the rest of the creepy clan onstage throughout the Halloween season. Preview performances begin Sept. 22.

The trouble begins when Wednesday falls in love with a young man from a respectable family and asks Gomez to keep it from Morticia. The secret becomes harder to hide when the Addams family hosts her boyfriend and his parents for dinner.

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The final week of the run will feature four themed performances. Mezzanine seats are $28 on Oct. 28, and the Oct. 29 Kids Night includes one free youth ticket with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket. A $140 date-night package on Oct. 30 includes two tickets and pre-show events, while all seats for the 7 p.m. Halloween performance are $35. The Halloween event also includes pre-show activities and $10 drink specials.

Accessible performances are scheduled for Oct. 4 and Oct. 15. Open captioning will be available at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, followed by audio description at 2 p.m. and ASL interpretation at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Tickets, prices and the complete performance schedule are available through the Walnut Street Theatre.

"The Addams Family: The Musical"

Tuesday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Nov. 1
Performance times vary
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Ticket prices vary by performance

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