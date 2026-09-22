Report: Eagles signing former Pro Bowl cornerback

The Eagles are reportedly signing former Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II to their practice squad, with the intention of practicing him at safety and nickelback.

Moore, who made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and spent all of his nine seasons playing in Indianapolis, will sign a one-year deal for up to $3 million, per Mike Garafolo, who added that other teams were interested in Moore.

The plan is for Kenny Moore to play safety and nickel corner for the #Eagles. https://t.co/AYaKwAY5Wd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 22, 2026

Moore was once a playmaking nickelback for the Colts, with 21 interceptions in 132 games, 111 of which he started. He also has a playoff interception. In only one season with Indianapolis did Moore not have at least one interception.

He had at least three interceptions in five of his nine seasons and is tied with former Eagles CB Rasul Douglas and five-time Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick for the seventh-most INTs among active NFL players.

Moore, 31, played all 16 games for the Colts last season but only started five, a career low. He has been a free agent for the first two weeks of the season. Several teams already have injuries in their defensive backfield and Moore had other suitors, per Garafolo.

The Eagles move Cooper DeJean from safety to the slot in nickel, with Marcus Epps replacing DeJean at safety alongside Andrew Mukuba. Epps had a rough game against the Titans, getting hurdled by Titans WR Elic Ayomanor on a 41-yard gain and taking a bad angle on RB Tyjae Spears' 27-yard run on third down.

Reserve DB Michael Carter II also plays nickelback and safety for Vic Fangio's defense, so it'll be interesting to see if there's a role for Moore when he's ramped up and what that would mean for either Epps or Carter.

A spot on the practice squad opened up because the Eagles are reportedly losing CB Robert Longerbeam to another team.

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