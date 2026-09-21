Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 2, Eagles at Titans

In their Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Philadelphia Eagles played 76 snaps on offense and 53 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 76 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: We praised Hurts in-depth in our 10 awards post after the game, but obviously he led an absolutely fantastic game-winning drive. Hurts is kind of crushing it so far this season despite no help from the run game and a whole lot of pressure right in his face.

Running back

• 39 snaps: Will Shipley



• 26 snaps: Tank Bigsby

• 12 snaps: Saquon Barkley



Notes: Barkley left with a stinger, returned to the game, and then left again.

The run game is just non-existent. Maybe some of that is the offensive line adjusting to the new scheme, but the Eagles' backs simply have nowhere to run.

Shipley had a good blitz pickup on the game-winning TD.

Wide receiver

• 67 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 48 snaps: Makai Lemon



• 47 snaps: Dontayvion Wicks



• 31 snaps: Darius Cooper

• 17 snaps: Marquise Brown



Notes: Smith was a human highlight reel in this game, making all kinds of difficult catches, even on the ones that didn't count. He was always a very good receiver, but with the added opportunities he is getting this season — and with the way Hurts is throwing the ball so far — he has a chance to become a star.

Wicks has quickly become a go-to for Hurts when the Eagles need a first down. He had five (!) catches that moved the sticks either on 3rd or 4th down.

Hurts trusted that Cooper would make a play in the back of the end zone. Good to see the dirty work guys get rewarded.

Lemon had his first real catch, as in, like, not on some foofy quick toss to the perimeter that goes nowhere.

Tight end

• 49 snaps: Johnny Mundt



• 25 snaps: E.J. Jenkins



• 19 snaps: Dallas Goedert

Notes: Goedert got hurt on a run play, when a Titans defender barreled into the side of his leg and upended him. He left the game with a knee injury and did not return.

Offensive line

• 76 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson

Notes: It's probably time to face the reality that the Eagles no longer have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Jurgens in particular seemed to struggle in this game after his move to LG.

It does feel like the configuration of Kendall at C and Jurgens at LG is here to stay.

Edge defenders

• 42 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 41 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 15 snaps: Arnold Ebiketie



• 8 snaps: A.J. Epenesa

Notes: Smith had a sack. When watching live, I probably didn't notice Hunt as much as you'd prefer. I'll have to re-watch a little more closely before I have any strong opinions on the edge play.

We'll see if Jonathan Greenard is good to go for the Eagles' matchup in Chicago next Monday.

Interior defensive line

• 43 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 41 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 23 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 13 snaps: Byron Young

• 3 snaps: Ty Robinson



Notes: In Week 1, Carter didn't have a very good game, but he made a play that affected the outcome when he blocked a PAT. He also nearly forced a turnover when he Peanut Punched a ball out, but it was recovered by the Commanders.

In Week 2, again he didn't have much of an impact for the better part of the day, and there were times where he could have had better effort. For example, on a 3rd-and-goal, he thought he got held, but it was actually Nolan Smith using him to slingshot himself at a scrambling Cam Ward.

But after he felt the hold, he more or less watched as Ward scrambled for a positive gain, setting up a 4th-and-goal from the 1. It was only the third play of the drive. Had he hustled maybe he could have made a play. Maybe he gets a big hit? Maybe he punches the ball out? We won't know, because he kinda stopped on the play.

But then there's the good. On a 1st-and-goal from the Eagles' 9, Ward faked a pitch to the back, and then also a handoff to the back, but Carter read that it was going to be a play action boot, and he was there to make a huge play.

Carter is ultra talented, and he's smart. His ceiling is, "best defensive player in the league." He plays a lot of snaps, so maybe it's easy for someone behind a keyboard to say that he could have a better motor on some plays, but also, that is perhaps what is keeping him from reaching that lofty ceiling.

Linebacker

• 53 snaps: Zack Baun



• 47 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Baun had a quiet day after playing like a madman Week 1.

Cornerback and safety

• 53 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean



• 52 snaps: Andrew Mukuba



• 51 snaps: Riq Woolen



• 39 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 4 snaps: Michael Carter

• 2 snaps: Jonathan Jones



Notes: Epps really struggled in this game. He got posterized when Elic Ayomanor hurdled him, and on Tyjae Spears' 27 yard run on 3rd and 22 (!), I mean, come on, Marcus.

Mukuba didn't exactly have a great rep there either.

The Eagles need to trade for a safety.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: DeVonta Smith

🌟🌟: Jalen Hurts

✨: Dontayvion Wicks

Star watch (season to date) 💫

Jalen Hurts: 5 DeVonta Smith: 3 Zack Baun: 2 Dontayvion Wicks and Dallas Goedert: 1

Game ball 🏈

DeVonta Smith: Stud.

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