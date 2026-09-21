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September 21, 2026

Thousands of candles will cover the stage of a historic Delco theater for a Halloween concert

The Oct. 29 Candlelight concert at The Media Theater will pair eerie classical music with themes from ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ plus ‘Thriller.’

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Concerts
Candlelight coming to Media PA Provided Courtesy/Fever

A previous Candlelight Halloween concert surrounds musicians with hundreds of glowing candles and seasonal décor. Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics comes to the Media Theatre on Oct. 29.

For one night before Halloween, The Media Theatre will trade its usual stage lighting for a sea of candlelight.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics comes to the historic State Street theater on Thursday, Oct. 29, with performances at 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Local musicians will perform an hourlong program that moves between eerie classical works and familiar music from horror movies, television and pop culture.

The tentative Philadelphia set list includes Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre,” Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” the themes from Stranger Things, Beetlejuice and Halloween, a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Fever says the program is subject to change.

The Media Theatre, which opened in 1927, gives the concert a fitting backdrop. Thousands of candles will line the stage and surrounding space, adding to the eerie mood of the Halloween program.

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The concert is open to ages 8 and older, and anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The venue is ADA compliant.

Tickets are sold by seating zone and currently start at $37 plus fees. Doors open 60 minutes before each performance and close five minutes before showtime. Late arrivals are not permitted.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026
Times: 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.
Location: Media Theatre for the Performing Arts
Address: 104 E. State St., Media, PA 19063
Length: About 60 minutes
Tickets: Currently from $37 plus fees
Age: 8 and older; attendees younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult
Accessibility: Venue is ADA compliant

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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