Thousands of candles will cover the stage of a historic Delco theater for a Halloween concert

For one night before Halloween, The Media Theatre will trade its usual stage lighting for a sea of candlelight.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics comes to the historic State Street theater on Thursday, Oct. 29, with performances at 6:45 and 8:45 p.m. Local musicians will perform an hourlong program that moves between eerie classical works and familiar music from horror movies, television and pop culture.

The tentative Philadelphia set list includes Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre,” Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” the themes from Stranger Things, Beetlejuice and Halloween, a medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Fever says the program is subject to change.

The Media Theatre, which opened in 1927, gives the concert a fitting backdrop. Thousands of candles will line the stage and surrounding space, adding to the eerie mood of the Halloween program.

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The concert is open to ages 8 and older, and anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The venue is ADA compliant.

Tickets are sold by seating zone and currently start at $37 plus fees. Doors open 60 minutes before each performance and close five minutes before showtime. Late arrivals are not permitted.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

Times: 6:45 and 8:45 p.m.

Location: Media Theatre for the Performing Arts

Address: 104 E. State St., Media, PA 19063

Length: About 60 minutes

Tickets: Currently from $37 plus fees

Age: 8 and older; attendees younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: Venue is ADA compliant



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