Pro-Palestinian protest planned for Ed Sheeran's Philly concert

It's unclear which, if any, opening acts will accompany Ed Sheeran at his Philadelphia concert Saturday following Macklemore's controversial exit from the singer's Loop Tour. But pro-Palestinian groups will assemble near Lincoln Financial Field an hour before the show to welcome Sheeran with a protest.

Philly Palestine Coalition and Shut Down D&Z announced plans to demonstrate at NRG Station at 4:30 p.m. to "return the conversation to Palestine, and return Philadelphia to action." Neither group immediately clarified any demands they'd be making from Sheeran or the venue, nor how many people they expect to attend.

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The English musician has faced considerable backlash since Macklemore, one of his openers, departed Sheeran's tour. Macklemore has said Sheeran dropped him from all future shows over his on-stage remarks about the crisis in Gaza during a Sept. 5 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The rapper claimed Robert Kraft, the owner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots, had given Sheeran "an ultimatum" to cut Macklemore if he wished to keep his Sept. 25 date at the venue, and that Kraft had gotten other stadium owners on board with his threat.

At show in New Jersey, Macklemore repeatedly said "free Palestine" before performing his song "Hind's Hall," itself a reference to the student protests at Columbia University against Israel's strikes in Gaza. The rapper also addressed Jewish people in the crowd, saying "criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you."

His absence left Sheeran with two openers for his Philadelphia concert, his first following a 10-day break. But both Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham cancelled their appearances earlier this week in solidarity with Macklemore. Representatives with Lincoln Financial Field did not immediately clarify Thursday whether they had booked any acts to replace them; the listing on the venue's website only mentions Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter has denied he fired Macklemore, claiming it was "the promoter's decision." In a statement issued Thursday, Kraft said he and Sheeran would be donating $4 million "to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis." The Patriots owner did not specify which organizations their funds would support, but claimed they made the decision before Macklemore challenged Kraft to match his $1 million donation to various groups helping Palestinians in Gaza.

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