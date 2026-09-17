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September 17, 2026

Chestnut Hill's Night of Lights will transform Germantown Ave. with illuminated buildings and projected history

The free Oct. 2-5 event will feature archival projections, live music and storytellers, starting with Friday's 'Flip the Switch' ceremony.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Family-Friendly
Chestnut Hill Night of Lights Photo Credit/Steve Weinik

Chestnut Hill's Night of Lights returns Oct. 2-5, illuminating buildings and projecting historical photos, maps and neighborhood stories along Germantown Avenue.

Historic buildings and storefronts along Germantown Avenue will light up with old photos, maps, artwork and neighborhood stories when Night of Lights returns to Chestnut Hill this October.

CHC Night of LightsPhoto Credit/Steve Weinik

The free outdoor event runs Friday, Oct. 2, through Monday, Oct. 5. Six displays will be projected onto storefront windows along the 8100-8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, sharing stories from more than 250 years of Chestnut Hill and Northwest Philadelphia history. Other historic buildings farther along the avenue will also be lit up for the event.

Opening night starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with family activities and giveaways outside the Chestnut Hill Conservancy at 8708 Germantown Ave. The annual "Flip the Switch" ceremony follows at 7 p.m., when the lights and projections come on for the night.

After the ceremony, visitors can walk along Germantown Avenue to see the displays, hear live music and stop at each projection site to hear storytellers share more about the people and places featured.

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The projections and illuminated buildings will return from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Night of Lights

Dates: Friday, Oct. 2-Monday, Oct. 5
Opening night: Friday, 6:30-9 p.m.
Flip the Switch: Friday, between 7-7:15 p.m.
Saturday-Monday: 7-9 p.m.
Location: Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill
Opening ceremony: Chestnut Hill Conservancy, 8708 Germantown Ave. 19118
Admission: Free
Parking: Street parking and Chestnut Hill Parking Foundation lots are free after 6 p.m.
Weather: Generally rain or shine; schedule changes possible for severe weather

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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