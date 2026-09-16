Checking in on recent former Eagles: Nakobe Dean, Jaelan Phillips make solid debuts

One of the byproducts of having a consistently contending football team is that the salary cap takes its toll. Good players have to be cut loose, traded away or allowed to walk.

As they have over the better part of the last decade, the Eagles made those tough decisions again this offseason, parting ways with some very key contributors from their 2025 squad — for better or for worse.

In all, around 20 or so players who made some kind of palpable contribution last season are not in Philadelphia anymore. Did Howie Roseman get these decisions right?

We have 17 more weeks to second guess and debate it. But after the first week of regular season action in 2026, we decided to check in on all 20 of those players. Where did they end up? And how did their debuts with new teams go?

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

Brown was the biggest offseason story in Philadelphia and somehow Roseman was able to get a first-round pick for the disgruntled receiver. He had a shaky but still solid 2025 in Philly, and many thought he'd bounce back in New England and have a monster year with Drake Maye — who has never had a true WR1. We'll have to wait at least four more weeks to see if he does. Brown had three catches in Week 1 before he was sidelined with a high right ankle sprain that now has him on the injured reserve.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Raiders

The Eagles' linebacker room was full, and the front office chose not to compete with Las Vegas and its three-year, $36 million offer. Content with Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and the rest of their depth chart, Philly didn't feel like it missed Dean at all in training camp. But the 2022 third-round pick is making it hard to totally ignore his departure. In his first game with the Raiders, Dean broke out. He had a sack, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss and six total tackles Sunday. The Eagles didn't do all of that as a team in their Week 1 win over Washington. We'll see if his playmaking continues.

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Panthers

After many expected the Eagles to go hard for Phillips in free agency — after trading for him at the deadline in 2025 — he elected to head to Carolina for a payday (a huge one, at four years, $120 million). The Eagles pivoted to acquire Jonathan Greenard, who started the year with a pec injury. Phillips had a sack in Week 1 for the Panthers.

Reed Blankenship, S, Texans

The former Eagles undrafted free agent inked a rich three-year, $24.8 million deal to go to Houston in March. He made his Texans debut Sunday and looked solid, making seven tackles in his new team's loss to the Bills.

Sydney Brown, S, Falcons

Another former Birds safety, this one a third-round pick three years ago, also had seven tackles in a losing effort with a new team. He played 43% of Atlanta's defensive snaps in his debut.

Za'Darius Smith, LB, Falcons

Smith famously retired from the Eagles after playing in five games in 2025. It was revealed this summer that he left the team to be with his dying mother. He unretired, made a return to football with the Falcons, and made a monster re-debut there, collecting two sacks and a tackle for loss Sunday.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Falcons

After two years as an underwhelming WR3 in Philly, Dotson landed in Atlanta. He had one catch for 19 yards in Week 1.

AJ Dillon, RB, Panthers

Dillon had five carries for 28 yards in Week 1, nearly half of his entire total during a year with the Eagles in 2025. He lost his backup job to Tank Bigsby and wasn't much of a factor after that. He looks to be a solid second or third RB option for Carolina.

Ben VanSumeren, FB/LB, Chiefs

Converted to fullback with the Eagles, VanSumeren took three snaps on offense and 22 more on special teams in Kansas City's Week 1 win.

Josh Uche, LB, Dolphins

Uche played on 43% of defensive snaps with Miami in Week 1, collecting four tackles.

Patrick Johnson, DE, Raiders

Johnson played mostly on special teams in Week 1, but did make one tackle in seven snaps on defense.

Kyle Granson, TE, Titans

Granson played on special teams in Tennessee in Week 1.

John Metchie III, WR, Panthers

Metchie did not play in Week 1 for Carolina.

Azeez Ojulari, DE, Raiders

Ojulari is a member of Las Vegas' practice squad.

Matt Pryor, OT, Cardinals

Pryor signed to Arizona's practice squad.

A few other former Eagles from the 2025 squad who are not actively playing right now:

• Brandon Graham, a legendary Eagles pass rusher,

• Adoree Jackson, a cornerback, is not currently on an NFL team.

• Brandon Johnson, another cornerback, landed with the Seahawks but was waived in August after getting hurt.

a legendary Eagles pass rusher, retired from the NFL for good after making a return last season., a cornerback, is not currently on an NFL team., another cornerback, landed with the Seahawks but was waived in August after getting hurt.

a former Eagles swing tackle, is on IR with the 49ers right now.• Another offensive tackle,, was claimed after roster cuts by the Falcons. He was placed on IR last week.

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