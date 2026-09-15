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September 15, 2026

Eagles film review: Zack Baun was a beast Week 1 vs. the Commanders

Baun looks very much like the guy who finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2024.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles v Commanders - Claggett Zack-Baun-3 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Zack Baun was awesome on Sunday against the Commanders.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, Zack Baun had 12 tackles (one for loss) and a couple of pass breakups, which are very good stats, but certainly not otherworldly. But anywhere the ball went, he just seemed to be there.

We took a look at Baun's game on Sunday, and cut up 16 noteworthy plays that are broken down with the thread below:

Vic Fangio was asked on Tuesday what in particular he appreciated about Baun's performance.

"All of it," Fangio told reporters. "He played really good. I think it's a reflection that he played all camp, practiced all camp. Last year he missed most of camp with a back injury. When you practice, you play better." 

Baun had a very good season in 2025 that meritoriously resulted in a Pro Bowl nod. Now fully healthy, he looks very much like the guy who finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2024.

MORE: Zack Baun was everywhere, as usual, against Commanders

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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