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October 06, 2026

Minecraft fans can explore the game’s ancient-world roots at Penn Museum

The Nov. 3 family program will connect tools, armor and architecture from the game to ancient artifacts and civilizations.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums Minecraft
Sphinx of the Pharaoh Ramses II Provided Courtesy/Penn Museum

The Penn Museum’s 25,000-pound Sphinx of Ramses II. A Minecraft-inspired family program on Nov. 3 will connect ancient artifacts and cultures to tools, materials and architecture found in the game.

Minecraft fans can trade screen time for a trip through the ancient world during a family program at the Penn Museum this November.

“Adventure Mode Activated” takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3. The 11 a.m. session is sold out, but space remains for the 2 p.m. session. The program is designed for families with children ages 6-12 and looks at how materials, tools and building ideas familiar from Minecraft have real-world roots in ancient cultures.

During the guided tour, families will see ancient tools from Africa, explore the cities of Mesoamerica and look at armor worn by Greek hoplites, using those objects to connect the game’s blocky world to actual history.

The program then shifts into a hands-on workshop, where kids will make paper mosaics with colorful tiles. The activity ties Minecraft’s pixel-style look to mosaic art, a visual tradition that dates back thousands of years.

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Registration includes full-day access to the Penn Museum’s galleries and exhibitions. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.

General admission is $25. Penn Museum members receive a discount that is applied during checkout.

Adventure Mode Activated: A Minecraft-Inspired Program

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3
Time: 2 p.m.; 11 a.m. session sold out
Location: Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Ages: Designed for families with children ages 6-12
Tickets: $25 general admission; member discount applied at checkout
Includes: Guided museum tour, hands-on mosaic activity and full-day museum admission
Registration: Advance registration required; space is limited

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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