More Health:

September 16, 2026

U.S. cancer deaths are down, but early-onset diagnoses keep rising

Young women are particularly more likely to be diagnosed with early-onset cancers than they were two decades ago, a new report shows. But the reasons for this are unclear.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Cancer
Cancer Research Report Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

U.S. cancer incidence rates among people 15 to 49 increased for 14 types of cancer between 1990 and 2019, including pancreatic, colon and breast cancer, the American Association for Cancer Research's 2026 report shows.

Cancer mortality continues to decline nationwide, with nearly 5 million cancer deaths averted between 1991 and 2024, a new report shows. This drop has followed advances in immunotherapy, liquid biopsy and other breakthroughs. 

But more than 2 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and that number is expected to rise to 2.5 million by 2050. Also, early-onset cancers among adults ages 18 to 49 are still rising, especially among women, according to the American Association for Cancer Research's 2026 report.

MORE: Prolonged sitting is linked to an array of adverse health effects, even for people who are physically active

Globally, the number of cancer diagnoses in people under 50 increased 80% between 1990 and 2019.

U.S. cancer incidence rates among people 15 to 49 increased for 14 types of cancer, including pancreatic, colon and breast cancer. The rate of diagnoses was 78% higher in women in this age group in 2023. Twenty years prior, young women only were 55% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than men.

Why this is happening is unclear.

Emerging research suggests chronic psychological stress can weaken the body's immune response to cancer cells and tumor growth. Climate change and environmental contaminants also may be contributing, the report says.

A Delco woman's cancer journey

The report, released Wednesday, highlights a Delaware County woman's cancer journey as emblematic of the way early-onset cancers are increasing at the same time that medical advancements are reducing cancer mortality. 

Carolyn Searles, of Wallingford, fell into the early-onset category when she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer at 36. Searles had known she was at high risk due to an inherited BRCA1 mutation.

Despite having undergone genetic counseling at Penn Medicine and having had a preventative double mastectomy in 2021, biopsy results from a tumor she discovered in her armpit in 2022 confirmed that she had stage IIB triple-negative breast cancer, a subtype often associated with BRCA1 mutations.

Searles was pregnant with her second child at the time, but she received chemotherapy and delivered a healthy son. Searles continued chemotherapy, had immunotherapy treatment and further surgery after her pregnancy.

Advances in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, such as genetic testing, risk-stratified screening and immunotherapy, all helped Searles go into remission. Today, she is cancer free.

The need for robust and sustained federal investment

The American Association for Cancer Research report also cites other emerging technologies in cancer diagnoses and treatment, such as histotripsy, a non-invasive treatment that uses high-frequency sound waves to destroy tumors while avoiding adjacent tissue, and molecularly targeted therapies that cause less damage to healthy cells by aiming directly at molecular and cellular drivers of cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration approved nearly 200 new cancer treatments between 2019 and 2024, according to the report.

For cancer research to continue to push ahead, cancer research funds must be implemented as Congress intended, the report says, noting that the Trump administration "has prevented appropriated funds from being awarded in a timely and predictable manner and administered without unnecessary delay or interference."

To continue to advance cancer research, Congress needs to grant $51 billion for the National Institutes of Health, including at least $8 billion for the National Cancer Institute, the report says.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Cancer Philadelphia Cancer Research Cancer Treatment Breast Cancer

Follow us

Featured

IBX Sunshine Award

Penn Medicine nurse recognized for helping people in addiction recovery navigate medical challenges
Purchased - Grandfather playing basketball with his grandson

Grandfamilies: The never-empty nest

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Weekend

13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Here's what to expect at South Philly's upcoming video rental shop

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved