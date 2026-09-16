Flyers to host free home opener festival where fans can watch Wayne Gretzky and TNT crew broadcast live

Flyers fans can watch Wayne Gretzky and the NHL on TNT crew broadcast live from Stateside Live! during a free home opener festival in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Flyers Home Opener Fan Fest starts at 3 p.m. ahead of the team's 7:30 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The afternoon will include games, giveaways, photo opportunities and other free activities at Stateside Live!

Fans can also watch Flyers players walk an orange carpet from 4-5:30 p.m. as they arrive for the game.

At 6 p.m., Stateside Live! will become the backdrop for TNT's opening-night NHL studio show.. Liam McHugh will host alongside Wayne Gretzky, Henrik Lundqvist, Anson Carter and Paul Bissonnette, with interviews, guest appearances and fan interaction planned during the broadcast.

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After the Flyers game, Stateside Live! will keep the night going for TNT's second matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. Drink specials will be available, and fans who stay through the end of the night will have chances to win raffle prizes including Flyers tickets and signed memorabilia.

Admission is free. Fans are asked to RSVP in advance and arrive early for the best chance of entry.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Fan Fest: 3 p.m.

Orange carpet: 4-5:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT: 6 p.m.

Flyers vs. Penguins: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Stateside Live!

Address: 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Admission: Free; advance RSVP encouraged

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