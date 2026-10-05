30 things to do in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey this weekend, Oct. 10-11

Fall festivals, Halloween attractions, markets and live performances will fill another busy weekend across Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey.

In Philly, OURfest will bring music, drag, dancing and community programming to the Gayborhood, more than 150 artist studios will open for free tours and the USS Olympia will become the setting for an after-dark mystery. A South Philly Italian festival also is scheduled for its rain date Sunday.

The suburban lineup includes Kennett Brewfest and a cheese-and-wine festival in Oaks, while South Jersey will have Highland Games in Burlington County and the rescheduled Blackwood Pumpkin Festival. Other options include a three-day market at Dilworth Park, an indoor Oktoberfest at the 23rd Street Armory and Halloween attractions throughout the region. Here are 30 things to do Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11.

ALL WEEKEND: SATURDAY, OCT. 10, AND SUNDAY, OCT. 11

More than 80 makers, artists and small businesses will fill Dilworth Park from Friday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 11. The free outdoor market includes art inspired by Philly landmarks, upcycled clothing, jewelry, vintage finds, specialty foods and other handmade goods. Read more.

Athletes will toss cabers and musicians and Irish dancers will perform at the Burlington County Fairgrounds in Columbus, NJ from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, though organizers are requesting a $10 donation per person; food vendors and craft beer, wine and mead also are planned. Read more.

More than 150 artist studios and creative spaces across Philadelphia will open for free, self-guided tours from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The first weekend focuses on neighborhoods west of Broad Street, including West Philadelphia, Fairmount, Germantown, Chestnut Hill, Manayunk and Center City West. Read more.

The USS Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum will become the setting for an immersive, adults-only mystery Saturday and Sunday night. Participants receive roles and search the historic warship for clues during a production combining theater, escape-room puzzles and supernatural storytelling. General admission costs $55, including fees, and entry begins at 7:30 p.m. Read more.

More than 100 cheeses and 100 wines will be available for unlimited sampling at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Saturday and Sunday. The 21-and-older festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with entry times based on ticket type; tickets start at $47.37, including fees. Read more.

Sponsored Content: Vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture, art, midcentury pieces and other secondhand finds will fill the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and the $15 admission is valid for both days. : Read more.

Woodstown Central Railroad's South Jersey fall excursion will depart Salem County at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 1-hour, 45-minute trip includes an 18-mile train ride, about 45 minutes at Fenwick Grove and one pumpkin. Tickets start at $35, and the train is not wheelchair accessible. Read more.

Franklin Square's Philadelphia-themed miniature golf course gets Halloween lighting, fog and decorations daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The adjacent Boo-zy Bar serves cocktails, beer, wine and mocktails from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Mini golf costs $15 for adults and $12 for children. Read more.

Morgan's Pier on the Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia has fall decorations, seasonal food and drinks, live entertainment and daily pumpkin carving through Oct. 31. Pumpkins can be carved until 8 p.m. and cost $5 for a small one or $10 for a large one. Read more.

Liberty Point at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia has been transformed with more than 10,000 pumpkins, photo areas, carnival games, scarecrow archery and a pumpkin-smashing zone. The waterfront attraction is open daily through Nov. 1, with tickets starting at $13.90; children ages 3 and older need a ticket. Read more.

Dozens of businesses and community spaces in downtown Lambertville, New Jersey, are displaying handmade Halloween creations by retired art teacher Dolores Dragan. The free, self-guided trail runs through Oct. 31, and QR codes at participating stops connect to an audio tour. Read more.

More than 150 handmade scarecrows are on free outdoor display throughout Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Bucks County, through Oct. 26. People can walk the village and vote for their favorites through the Peddler's Village app. Read more.

Eastern State Penitentiary transforms after dark with five haunted houses, live performances, themed bars and historic exhibits. The festival runs on select nights through Nov. 7, including this weekend, and general admission ranges from $49 to $79. It is recommended for ages 12 and older, and children younger than 7 are not permitted. Read more.

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, adds a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a hay maze and seasonal decorations to its rides and storybook attractions. The festival continues this weekend, and children ages 2 and older receive a mini pumpkin with paid admission. Read more.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens has a 100-square-foot cottage covered in hundreds of pumpkins and more than 40 scarecrows along its fall walk. The displays are included with garden admission, which costs $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12 for students and children ages 3-17; online tickets are discounted by $2. Read more.

Actors portraying the Sanderson Sisters lead interactive, 21-and-older shows inside Montgomery Mall in North Wales. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with games, singalongs and themed drinks. Tickets start at $35, plus taxes and fees. Read more.

New Hope Railroad's roughly 90-minute trips through Bucks County travel from New Hope to Buckingham and back in restored passenger cars from the early 1900s. Excursions are offered through Nov. 1, with prices varying by date, departure time and seating class; advance reservations are recommended. Read more.

Newsroom Philadelphia in Northern Liberties has become a Halloween speakeasy inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The pop-up, which runs through at least Nov. 1, features glowing pumpkins, ravens, hidden literary references and themed cocktails. Read more.

Wednesday Addams brings home a boyfriend from a respectable family in the musical comedy running at Walnut Street Theatre through Nov. 1. Performances are scheduled this weekend, including a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee, and ticket prices vary by performance. Read more.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art opens a major Marcel Duchamp retrospective Saturday, Oct. 10, with more than 300 paintings, sculptures, photographs, films, printed works and readymades. The show, the first major U.S. retrospective devoted to Duchamp in more than 50 years, runs through Jan. 31. Tickets cost $35 and include museum admission. Read more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

Laurel Hill, Ormiston and Woodford mansions in East Fairmount Park will present reenactors, specialty tours, colonial crafts, live music and family activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs $15 for adults and $8 for students with ID; children 12 and younger are free. A free shuttle will connect the three Philadelphia historic sites. Read more.

More than a dozen food trucks, 11 musical acts, pony rides, a petting zoo and a kids market are coming to Lums Pond State Park in Bear, Delaware, about 45 minutes from Philadelphia. The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the park charges $5 per vehicle for Delaware residents and $10 for out-of-state vehicles. Read more.

Brauhaus Schmitz will transform the 23rd Street Armory into an indoor beer hall for two Saturday sessions, from 1 to 5 p.m. and 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. The 21-and-older event includes Hofbräu beer, German food, live music and dancing. General admission starts at $35 and includes one liter of beer. Read more.

More than 80 breweries will pour over 200 craft beers at Kennett Brewfest in Kennett Square from 1:30 to 5 p.m. General admission costs $60 and includes unlimited tastings and a commemorative mug; the $100 Connoisseur Session adds early entry, limited-release beers and lunch. Nonalcoholic tickets also are available. Read more.

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay will bring their “Young” tour to The Mann with Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross scheduled to open. The Grammy-winning pair is known for songs including “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “10,000 Hours.” Read more.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11

More than 200 organizations, artists, performers, food trucks, health advocates and queer-owned businesses will fill 12th and 13th streets in the Gayborhood from noon to 7 p.m. The National Coming OUT Day festival includes live music, drag, dancing, sports, family programming, food and community resources. Read more.

The free South Philly festival is scheduled for its rain date Sunday, Oct. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. on the 1700 block of South 9th Street. A procession of Catholic saint statues will open the celebration before Italian food, live music, dancing and children's rides fill the block. The New York Tenors, Quaker City String Band and City Rhythm Orchestra are among the scheduled performers, and food and drinks will be sold separately. Read more.

The festival postponed from last weekend will bring more than 200 vendors, food trucks and live entertainment to downtown Blackwood, New Jersey, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event also includes pumpkin painting, scarecrow building, inflatables and games. Parking and shuttle service are available at Highland Regional High School. Read more.

Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets in Center City will close to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for outdoor dining, shopping, live music and activities. The pedestrian event is free and weather permitting. Read more.

The free Sunday market at Bronze Plaza in Berwyn runs from 9 a.m. to noon with 25 to 30 local farmers, food producers, artists and makers. Baked goods, meats, prepared foods, coffee, handmade gifts and rotating food trucks are among the weekly offerings, and complimentary parking is available. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.