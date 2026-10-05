400+ vendors to line a mile of Asbury Avenue for Ocean City Fall Block Party

More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers will line a mile of Asbury Avenue when Ocean City’s Fall Block Party returns Saturday, Oct. 10.

The annual event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between Fifth and 14th streets, filling downtown Ocean City with craft booths, food stands and live entertainment.

Bands and other performers are scheduled at spots along Asbury Avenue from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The lineup includes the Robert Boney Band at Seventh Street, Pennsport String Band at 13th Street and Big Daddy at 14th Street.

Families can also stop for pony rides from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue. Restaurants along the Avenue will join festival vendors in serving food throughout the day.

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Parking will be free at all municipal lots and metered spaces in Ocean City during the Fall Block Party, a useful perk for an event that stretches across nine blocks of downtown.

The shopping continues after the block party through Ocean City’s Boardwalk and Downtown Merchant Discount Days. Participating businesses will set out discounted merchandise from Oct. 10-12 along Asbury Avenue and the Boardwalk between Sixth and 14th streets.

Ocean City Fall Block Party

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Asbury Avenue between Fifth and 14th streets, Ocean City, NJ 08226

What to expect: 400+ crafters and food vendors, live entertainment, shopping and pony rides

Live entertainment: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. along Asbury Avenue

Pony rides: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Ocean City Tabernacle, Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue

Parking: Free at municipal lots and metered spaces

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.