Three historic Fairmount Park mansions will host a Revolutionary-era festival

Three historic mansions in East Fairmount Park will come together for a festival exploring Philadelphia's Revolutionary-era history on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The inaugural Heritage Festival will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Laurel Hill, Ormiston and Woodford mansions. Reenactors, specialty tours, colonial crafts, live music, lawn games and activities for kids are planned across the three properties.

Admission costs $15 for adults and $8 for students with ID. Children 12 and under can attend for free.

Each mansion will offer a different mix of activities. Laurel Hill will have a blacksmith, beekeeper, children's crafts and other colonial demonstrations, while Ormiston will feature 18th-century weaving demonstrations and other textile crafts.

At Woodford, reenactors will portray Rebecca Franks and colonial seamstress Ann King, with privateers and a Continental soldier also taking part. Games and crafts are planned there, too.

Food and drinks will tie into the historical theme. British tea will be served at Ormiston, while Woodford will offer hard cider. English Country Morris dancers and baby goats also will be part of the festival, and attendees are encouraged to wear colonial costumes.

The activities draw on the histories of the three mansions and the people who lived in them during and around the Revolutionary period. Woodford was built by William Coleman, a close friend of Benjamin Franklin. Coleman and his wife raised their orphaned nephew George Clymer, who later signed both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.

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Laurel Hill was built in 1767 at the direction of Rebecca Rawle, who married Samuel Shoemaker that same year. Shoemaker later served as colonial mayor of Philadelphia and was declared a traitor during the Revolutionary War.

Ormiston was built in 1798 by Edward Burd, who served in the Revolutionary War and was captured by the British at the Battle of Long Island.

A free shuttle will run continuously between all three mansions and the parking area near Mt. Pleasant Mansion along 3800 Mt. Pleasant Drive. Limited parking also will be available at Ormiston and Woodford. Those arriving by public transportation are encouraged to start at Woodford and take the shuttle from there.

The festival will take place rain or shine. The grounds are not wheelchair accessible because of the terrain and preservation restrictions. People with mobility needs can email Ava.Locks@phila.gov ahead of the event to discuss available assistance.

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Laurel Hill, Ormiston and Woodford mansions

East Fairmount Park

3800 Mt Pleasant Dr.

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Admission: $15 adults; $8 students with ID; free for children 12 and under

Parking and shuttle: Free

Rain or shine

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