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October 02, 2026

Vintage flea market near Drexel University returns for 2 Saturdays in October

Shoppers can browse clothing, records, furniture, jewelry and collectibles in University City on Oct. 17 and 24.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Shopping
Phila Flea Market at Drexel Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Shoppers browse a previous Phila Flea Markets event in Philadelphia. The organizer will return to Lancaster Avenue near Drexel University for vintage and antique markets on Oct. 17 and 24.

Vintage hunters will have two chances to browse clothing, records, antiques and other secondhand finds near Drexel University this month.

Phila Flea Markets will set up its Vintage & Antique Flea Market at 3400 Lancaster Ave. in University City on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24. Both outdoor markets will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are free to attend.

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Shoppers can look through vintage clothing, hats, handbags and accessories alongside antique furniture, artwork, pottery, jewelry and home décor. The selection also can include vinyl records, comic books, toys, retro video games, glassware, porcelain and cookware

Phila Flea Markets operates traveling vintage and antique markets in neighborhoods around Philadelphia from spring through fall. The organization, also known as the Philly Flea, has held markets in the city since 1985.

Vintage & Antique Flea Market

Dates: Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24
Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: 3400 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia PA 19104
What to expect: Vintage clothing, antiques, furniture, records, jewelry, collectibles and home décor
Admission: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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