Vintage flea market near Drexel University returns for 2 Saturdays in October

Vintage hunters will have two chances to browse clothing, records, antiques and other secondhand finds near Drexel University this month.

Phila Flea Markets will set up its Vintage & Antique Flea Market at 3400 Lancaster Ave. in University City on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24. Both outdoor markets will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are free to attend.

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Shoppers can look through vintage clothing, hats, handbags and accessories alongside antique furniture, artwork, pottery, jewelry and home décor. The selection also can include vinyl records, comic books, toys, retro video games, glassware, porcelain and cookware

Phila Flea Markets operates traveling vintage and antique markets in neighborhoods around Philadelphia from spring through fall. The organization, also known as the Philly Flea, has held markets in the city since 1985.

Dates: Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24

Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 3400 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia PA 19104

What to expect: Vintage clothing, antiques, furniture, records, jewelry, collectibles and home décor

Admission: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

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