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October 02, 2026

Pat's customer who threw cheesesteak at manager turns himself into police, officials say

The man, whose name was not released by law enforcement, is charged with harassment — not assault.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Charges
Pat's cheesesteak thrower arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A customer threw a cheesesteak at a manager of Pat's King of Steaks around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the South Philly restaurant at 1237 E. Passyunk Ave.

The irate customer who hurled a cheesesteak at a manager of Pat's King of Steaks earlier this week has turned himself into the police, officials said.

MORE: Former Delco immigration officer sentenced to a year in prison for soliciting bribes

This development brings a swift close to the public search that began Thursday after Pat's offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who could identify the man. According to employees of the famed South Philly shop, the customer threw his cheesesteak at general manager Tom Francano on Wednesday evening after complaining about the quality of his food. He then fled the scene. 

Though the sandwich hit Francano in the face, he was not injured.

Pat's owner Frank Olivieri characterized the incident as an assault in an interview with CBS3, and reported it as such to the police. Law enforcement would not clarify Thursday if throwing a cheesesteak qualified as this crime, but as of Friday morning, they have only charged the customer with harassment.

Police have declined to release the suspect's name at this time.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Charges Philadelphia Harassment Pat's King of Steaks Cheesesteaks

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