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October 02, 2026

Wrestling, clown arts and roller circus coming to East Kensington for WEIRDO Fest

The free Oct. 17 festival at Philadelphia Brewing Company will also feature live music, film screenings and interactive art.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Performances
WEIRDO - Awful Wrestling Photo Credit/Bianca Davis

AWFUL Wrestling performs during a previous WEIRDO Fest in East Kensington. The group will return for the free Oct. 17 festival at Philadelphia Brewing Company.

WEIRDO Fest 2026 will bring wrestling, clown arts, roller circus, film screenings and live music to Philadelphia Brewing Company in East Kensington on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The free arts and performance festival will run from 2-10 p.m. at the brewery, 2440 Frankford Ave., with additional activity planned in the surrounding East Kensington area. Organizers describe WEIRDO as a celebration of less traditional forms of art and culture.

The lineup will include AWFUL Wrestling, Roller Circus and ArcheDream for Humankind, along with a full day of clown arts from Idiot Box and film programming from Screwball Screenings.

Musical acts will include YAM ON! with Lard Dog & The Band of Shy, Cheri & The Whipped Cream, Diaatom, Luminous Abstract, Position and Nomaster. Strange Rainbow and other interactive art experiences also are planned.

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Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the festival. Tokio Sushi is scheduled to serve ramen, rolls and other food from noon-6 p.m., and Philadelphia Brewing Company will have beer available onsite.

WEIRDO’s mission is to make less traditional and less widely seen art and culture more accessible while giving artists and unconventional ideas space to be presented publicly. The festival has been held in Philadelphia since 2019 and is centered in East Kensington and the Riverwards.

WEIRDO Fest 2026

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Time: 2-10 p.m.
Location: Philadelphia Brewing Company and surrounding East Kensington area, 2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia
Programming: Wrestling, clown arts, roller circus, live music, film screenings and interactive art
Food & Drinks: Available for purchase
Admission: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.


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