More Sports:

September 28, 2026

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown be wearing the Sixers' Allen Iverson-era black jerseys.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers jerseys Sixers/for PhillyVoice

The Sixers, perhaps fittingly, will don six uniforms this season.

The Sixers' famed "Hardwood Classic" uniforms – featuring black jerseys once donned by Allen Iverson – will be returning as one of the team's six uniforms in the 2026-27 season, the team announced on Monday morning:

our threads for the season. 👀

[image or embed]

— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixersnba.bsky.social) September 28, 2026 at 8:40 AM

The Hardwood Classics will be worn "later in the season," the team said.

The Sixers also announced that their newest jersey patch sponsor is Bloom Energy, whose logo will be displayed on all six jerseys.

SIXERS PLAYER PREVIEWS

Joel Embiid | Labaron Philon Jr. | Dean Wade | Dominick Barlow | Adem Bona

Tyrese Maxey | VJ Edgecombe | Jaylen Brown | Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Ariel Hukporti | Anfernee Simons | Jabari Walker | Justin Edwards | LeBron James

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers

Featured

Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - William Coren 1

Why the right prostate cancer treatment isn't the same for everyone

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Jersey Shore grapples with heavy erosion, flooding from nor'easter

Nor'easter 2026 erosion

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Healthy Eating

Fiber is both diet fad and fixture for good health

Avacados Dietary Fiber

History

A peek inside Lynnewood Hall, the Gilded Age mansion under repair

Lynnewood Hall

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved