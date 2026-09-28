Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

September 28, 2026
The Sixers' famed "Hardwood Classic" uniforms – featuring black jerseys once donned by Allen Iverson – will be returning as one of the team's six uniforms in the 2026-27 season, the team announced on Monday morning:
our threads for the season. 👀— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixersnba.bsky.social) September 28, 2026 at 8:40 AM
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The Hardwood Classics will be worn "later in the season," the team said.
The Sixers also announced that their newest jersey patch sponsor is Bloom Energy, whose logo will be displayed on all six jerseys.
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