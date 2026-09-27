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September 27, 2026

Dumpling Fest Philadelphia returns Oct. 28 with a self-guided restaurant crawl

Ticket holders can sample soup dumplings, mandu, momos, kofta, tamales and more, with participating restaurants revealed days before the event.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Dining
dumplings.png Provided Courtesy/Tasting Plates Food Tours

Dumpling Fest Philadelphia is a self-guided tasting tour through participating restaurants, with dishes that may include soup dumplings, mandu, momos, kofta, tamales and potstickers.

Dumpling Fest Philadelphia is returning Wednesday, Oct. 28, with a four-hour food crawl that lets ticket holders move between participating restaurants at their own pace.

The self-guided event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with tasting plates that include Chinese soup dumplings, Korean mandu, Nepalese momos, Indian kofta, Mexican tamales, Vietnamese potstickers and more. Admission includes a tasting plate at each participating restaurant.

Exactly where those stops will be is part of the wait. Organizers will email ticket holders the participating restaurants, map, menu and other event details three to five days before the tour.

Each attendee is assigned a restaurant to start the night. From there, organizers suggest moving through the remaining stops in a clockwise direction, but there is no fixed pace. 

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Tickets start at $49 per person through Oct. 11. Prices then increase as the event approaches, with $59 early-bird tickets and $69 regular tickets listed through Oct. 25. 

The food crawl is open to all ages. Children 3 and older need a ticket if they will be eating on the tour.

Organizers say participating restaurants are encouraged to provide a vegetarian option. Accommodations for vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and nut-allergy diets cannot be guaranteed.

Dumpling Fest Philadelphia

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Location: Participating restaurants in Philadelphia
Format: Self-guided restaurant tasting tour
Tickets: $49 through Oct. 11; prices increase to $59 and $69 as the event approaches, plus fees and tax
Included: Tasting plates at participating restaurants
Restaurant lineup: Sent to ticket holders three to five days before the event
Getting around: Participants travel between stops on their own by car or public transit
Age: All ages; children 3 and older need a ticket if eating
Ticketing: Advance purchase required

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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