Dumpling Fest Philadelphia returns Oct. 28 with a self-guided restaurant crawl

Dumpling Fest Philadelphia is returning Wednesday, Oct. 28, with a four-hour food crawl that lets ticket holders move between participating restaurants at their own pace.

The self-guided event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., with tasting plates that include Chinese soup dumplings, Korean mandu, Nepalese momos, Indian kofta, Mexican tamales, Vietnamese potstickers and more. Admission includes a tasting plate at each participating restaurant.

Exactly where those stops will be is part of the wait. Organizers will email ticket holders the participating restaurants, map, menu and other event details three to five days before the tour.

Each attendee is assigned a restaurant to start the night. From there, organizers suggest moving through the remaining stops in a clockwise direction, but there is no fixed pace.

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Tickets start at $49 per person through Oct. 11. Prices then increase as the event approaches, with $59 early-bird tickets and $69 regular tickets listed through Oct. 25.

The food crawl is open to all ages. Children 3 and older need a ticket if they will be eating on the tour.

Organizers say participating restaurants are encouraged to provide a vegetarian option. Accommodations for vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and nut-allergy diets cannot be guaranteed.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Participating restaurants in Philadelphia

Format: Self-guided restaurant tasting tour

Tickets: $49 through Oct. 11; prices increase to $59 and $69 as the event approaches, plus fees and tax

Included: Tasting plates at participating restaurants

Restaurant lineup: Sent to ticket holders three to five days before the event

Getting around: Participants travel between stops on their own by car or public transit

Age: All ages; children 3 and older need a ticket if eating

Ticketing: Advance purchase required

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.