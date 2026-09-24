Here are 5 'artifacts' in the Museum of the Philadelphian, an ode to residents' gritty reputation

September 24, 2026
Friday marks the opening of a pop-up in Fishtown that's dedicated to the people who helped cultivate Philly's culture.
The Museum of the Philadelphian at 454 E. Girard Ave. is a 300-square-foot space that's packed with items that represent moments in Philly lore — from Eagles fans pelting Santa with snowballs to Phillies fans chucking batteries at J.D. Drew to the food fight on Dollar Dog Night. (Trust us, it's more than just objects thrown by Philly fans.)
Though the display is a little tongue-in-cheek, it's meant to celebrate Philadelphia. One interactive display gives visitors a chance to describe their own experiences through a postcard program (which, it cedes, no one asked for). It even goes so far as to create a "Register of Philadelphians," a list of prominent people — which includes both Ben Franklin and the crossing guard who was eating an ice cream cone during an NBC10 interview.
People have until Nov. 1 to check out the museum, which is free but requires a timed reservation. Here's a look at five of the featured items:
Upon entering, attendees can find and grease a papier-mâché traffic light pole, mimicking the precautionary tactic used ahead of big games to deter fans from celebratory climbing. The exhibit label notes that Philadelphia police used Crisco on poles ahead of the NFC championship game in 2018 — and that it didn't work.
At a Philadelphia Orchestra performance in 1926, the audience allegedly booed the production of Edgard Varèse's piece, "Ameriques." The museum classifies the show, from which it has a replica program, as the "earliest documented boo in the collection" — a nod to the city's long history of loud public critiques.
The collection includes a preserved bun from the famous food fight at Citizens Bank Park that erupted during an April 2023 Phillies game against the Miami Marlins that just so happen to coincide with Dollar Dog Night. That night marked the final Phillies game featuring the $1 hot dog deal. A year later, Citizens Bank Park and the Phillies canceled the popular promo, introducing a buy-one, get-one-free night in its place.
A "Register of Philadelphians" lists prominent city residents. Some, such as Marian Anderson, are classic picks and household names. Others, such as the guy who ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days, are a little less famous for their achievements — but noteworthy nonetheless. To determine eligibility, the museum came up with five qualities that make a Philadelphian a Philadelphian.
"The Philadelphian does not wait for permission," head curator Brian Adoff told PhillyVoice in August. "They decide for themselves what is worth doing. They keep going whether encouraged or not. They absolutely do not care what anyone thinks and believe in their heart that the work is needed."
At the back of the museum, visitors can fill out a postcard with a few lines about their experience in Philadelphia, which will be sent to a random name and address across the country. The display plaque notes that neither the city nor the recipients asked for the program, but says the cards will be mailed out every week regardless.