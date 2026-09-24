Here are 5 'artifacts' in the Museum of the Philadelphian, an ode to residents' gritty reputation

Friday marks the opening of a pop-up in Fishtown that's dedicated to the people who helped cultivate Philly's culture.

The Museum of the Philadelphian at 454 E. Girard Ave. is a 300-square-foot space that's packed with items that represent moments in Philly lore — from Eagles fans pelting Santa with snowballs to Phillies fans chucking batteries at J.D. Drew to the food fight on Dollar Dog Night. (Trust us, it's more than just objects thrown by Philly fans.)

Though the display is a little tongue-in-cheek, it's meant to celebrate Philadelphia. One interactive display gives visitors a chance to describe their own experiences through a postcard program (which, it cedes, no one asked for). It even goes so far as to create a "Register of Philadelphians," a list of prominent people — which includes both Ben Franklin and the crossing guard who was eating an ice cream cone during an NBC10 interview.