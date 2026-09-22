NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 3 edition

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is in the books, and NFC quarterbacks are dropping like flies. Four teams have 2-0 records, and three teams are 0-2. We have no obituaries yet.

16) Falcons (0-2): The Falcons' 12 drives on Sunday:

Fumble INT 3-and-out Turnover on downs Punt Field goal 🎉🍾 End of half INT INT Punt Missed field goal Fumble

And that was against the team that gave up 59 points Week 1.

Last week: 16

15) Commanders (0-2): A recap of Jayden Daniels' injuries in 2025:

• He was on the Commanders' injury report Week 2 with a right wrist injury.

• He missed a pair of games in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Raiders and Falcons with a knee sprain. He returned to play Week 5 against the Chargers, but remained on the injury report for three weeks.



• In Week 7 against the Cowboys, Daniels injured his hamstring in the third quarter and did not return. He missed the Commanders' Week 8 game against the Chiefs.



• Against the Seahawks Week 9, Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury while the Commanders were down 38-7 with 7:29 left in the game. He missed the next four games.



• In Week 14 against the Vikings, Daniels returned to the lineup, and he promptly re-injured his elbow while getting shoved to the ground after throwing an INT.

And, as you probably saw, he he injured his elbow again on Sunday in Dallas. To be determined how long he'll be out this time around.

Let's just hypothesize that he'll be out, ohhhh, four games, like last time. Here are the Commanders' next four opponents:

• Week 3: Seahawks

• Week 4: Colts

• Week 5: Giants

• Week 6: At 49ers

They're staring an 0-3 start in the face. And guess what else... If the Commanders are done by November, there are going to be debates in Washington about whether they need to find a new quarterback.

Last week: 13

14) Cardinals (1-1): PhillyVoice comment section hero Jacoby Brissett had 81 net passing yards on 30 dropbacks on Sunday.

Also, I did not see Marvin Harrison being a bust, but he has 1 catch on 4 targets this season. He got one target on Sunday. This was it (via @mookiealexander):

Last week: 14

13) Buccaneers (0-2): The Bucs allowed Deshaun Watson to complete 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs. The two TDs, were, uh, not good defense. Nice tackling, lol:

And a coverage bust on a pass to somebody named Blake Whiteheart:

Also, there's this:

Baker Mayfield since 2024:



-27 fumbles (next-closest QB has 20)

-28 interceptions (only Geno Smith has more) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 21, 2026

I picked the Bucs to win the NFC South, but I'm beginning to think they might not be good.

Last week: 9

12) Giants (1-1): As long as the Giants got at least one win in their first two games against the Cowboys and Rams, that felt like mission accomplished, ahead of a stretch of three bad opponents:

• Week 3: Titans

• Week 4: Cardinals

• Week 5: At Commanders

The Giants beat the Cowboys Week 1, so it felt a little like they were playing with house money Week 2 against the Rams. And well, they lost emphatically.

But worse, they're almost certainly going to be without Jaxson Dart for a while. It sure does look like John Harbaugh was informed that it would be "4 to 6 weeks."

So, if you're an optimistic Giants fan you might say, "They can beat those teams without Dart." If you're a pessimist, three games that a lot of Giants fans probably chalked up as wins don't look so easy anymore.

Last week: 8

11) Panthers (1-1): Credit the Panthers' defense for bouncing back after allowing 59 points Week 1. I mean, it was against the Falcons, but still.

What the Panthers can truly feel good about at the moment is Bryce Young, who has thrown for 6 TDs vs. 1 INT, and who is averaging 8.9 yards per pass attempt.

Last week: 15

10) Packers (1-1): Apologies for the repetitiveness, but the Packers are frauds.

The Packers are the first team on record (since 1941) to win a game with...



✅ Less than 200 total yards (199)

✅ 100+ penalty yards (133)

✅ Negative turnover margin (-1)



Entering today, teams in that spot were 0-44 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jRkMHSgpj7 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 20, 2026

Last week: 12

9) Cowboys (1-1): The Cowboys' defense was better Week 2 than it was against the Giants Week 1 (extremely low bar), I suppose, but it was still bad. The Commanders moved the ball pretty easily for most of the day, but their drives kept ending with hilarious self-inflicted mistakes.

Like here, when they had 2nd and 5 from the 9:

Or the play that Daniels got hurt on, when he tripped at the snap and threw up a prayer as he was falling, which ended the first half:

Or here, when the Commanders scored a TD that didn't count:

Of here, when the Cowboys had a coverage bust on a trick play, but were bailed out by a horrible throw.

...and then the Commanders missed a field goal on that possession.

There's an alternate universe where the Cowboys gave up 40+ points in that game.

So that's the downside. The upside is that the passing offense looked awesome. Dak Prescott was 26 of 31 for 279 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs.

Also, going back to last season CeeDee Lamb had gone four games without topping 100 yards, but he caught 8 passes for 153 yards and 2 TDs.

Last week: 11

8) Saints (1-1): Saints drives from the fourth quarter on in their first two games:

11 plays, 66 yards, 5:22, FG 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:25, TD 5 plays, 36 yards, 0:27, missed FG 10 plays, 80 yards, 3:30, TD 9 plays, 68 yards, 5:18, TD 16 plays, 68 yards, 6:38, TD 1 play, -1 yard (kneeldown), 0:13

That's 392 yards, 30 points. They have as many or more points from the fourth quarter on than seven teams have all season.

Last week: 10

7) Lions (1-1): The Lions' defense had a tough end to their Week 1 matchup against the Saints, and that carried over against the Bills Week 2. From midway through the 3rd quarter of that Saints game through the first four possessions of the Bills game, here's what the Detroit defense allowed:



Touchdown Touchdown Field goal Touchdown Missed field goal Touchdown Touchdown Touchdown Touchdown Touchdown

57 points. Is that bad? That seems bad.

The Lions were missing both starting safeties as well as a couple of starting offensive linemen, and it showed. They couldn't cover the Bills' tight ends, they couldn't stop the run, and they struggled at times to protect Jared Goff.

Goff was actually 26 of 38 for 327 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs, and yet the Lions still looked overmatched.

I do think they'll ultimately be fine because of their impressive talent on offense.

Last week: 6

6) Bears (1-1): The Bears' social media team decided to tempt the football gods.

For the first time since Week 7 of the 2022 season, we do not have a single player with an out, doubtful or questionable designation on our injury report — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 18, 2026

Last week: 3

5) Vikings (2-0): Old friend Isaiah Rodgers did the "hot dog" dance after he recovered a fumble. Via @Dust_Vikings:

As a father, I have seen my share of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. It felt like every episode Goofy would screw up in some way, and in a dopey voice he'd be like, "Derp, hey guys I'm sorry, I did it again." And then the gang would immediately be like, "It's OK Goofy we still love you."

I suppose I appreciate the show's messaging of patience and empathy, but I always secretly rooted for Donald or someone to just pop him in the face, or at least scream at him like Carl Winslow would yell at Steve Urkel for his unrelenting screwups.

Also, the Vikings are now 2-0.

Last week: 7

4) Eagles (2-0): The Eagles have significant issues, most notably that their run game stinks and the offensive line in general is not playing well.

Also, the defense has underwhelmed, although that's not out of the ordinary early in the season under Vic Fangio.

BUT... the major box that has been checked so far is the play of Jalen Hurts, which is kind of a big deal.

Last week: 5

3) Rams (1-1): The Rams' offense wasn't perfect. Matthew Stafford threw an ill-advised INT down the field and Kyren Williams fumbled (as he is prone to do) deep in Rams territory. But otherwise they moved the ball with ease, racking up 481 yards, on 8.0 yards per play.

Davante Adams turns 34 in December. I'm gonna declare that he's not washed. With Puca Nacua out, Adams had 8 catches for 195 yards and 2 TDs.

The D-line also looked great even without Myles Garrett. The Giants couldn't block them.

Last week: 4

2) 49ers (2-0): I'll be honest. I didn't see a second of this game. But Brock Purdy was 20 of 22 for 287 yards and 2 TDs, with 3 rushes for 30 yards and a TD. So, I suppose he had a good game.

After two weeks, the Niners have the best point differential in the NFL, at +42.

Last week: 2

1) Seahawks (2-0): Heading into the season, the five most hyped defenses in the NFL were probably the Rams, Texans, Broncos, Eagles, and Seahawks, in whatever order. The only one that has really been as advertised so far is the Seahawks.

In two games they have allowed 8.5 points per game and 214 yards per game.

Last week: 1

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