Netflix House is adding a ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ experience with HUNTR/X, Derpy Tiger and demon hunts

Derpy Tiger is about to become a lot more real.

When KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens Nov. 20 at Netflix House Philadelphia, fans will be able to see Derpy Tiger brought to life through puppetry created in collaboration with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Sussie Bird will appear alongside him.

The new attraction at King of Prussia Mall is designed to put visitors inside a HUNTR/X storyline rather than simply walk them through sets from the movie.

The experience begins backstage before opening night on the latest stop of the group’s world tour. When Gwi-Ma crashes the scene, attendees will move through a neon-lit version of Seoul and take part in challenges meant to help restore the Honmoon and “Takedown” demons.

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Live actors, interactive sets, screens, custom animation and 3D technology will be used throughout the attraction. Music from the film will also be built into the experience, including “How It’s Done,” “Soda Pop” and “Golden.”

That makes the attraction less like a traditional exhibit and more like an interactive extension of the movie. Attendees will move through the story and take part in challenges tied to HUNTR/X and the film’s demon-hunting premise.

Netflix is also planning photo opportunities, new merchandise and themed food and drinks tied to KPop Demon Hunters when the experience opens.

Tickets start at $39, with children’s tickets for ages 3-12 starting at $34. VIP packages begin at $89 Monday through Thursday and $99 Friday through Sunday and include all-day access to a Netflix House VIP lounge, priority entry to the experience and an exclusive themed gift while supplies last.

Netflix members can buy tickets beginning Sept. 29, and public ticket sales start Oct. 1.

Netflix House Philadelphia is located inside King of Prussia Mall at 180 N. Gulph Road. The permanent entertainment venue spans more than 100,000 square feet and is designed to regularly update its experiences and other offerings around Netflix movies and shows.

Opening date: Friday, Nov. 20

Location: Netflix House Philadelphia

Address: King of Prussia Mall, 180 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19046

Tickets: From $39; children ages 3-12 from $34

VIP tickets: From $89 Monday-Thursday and $99 Friday-Sunday

Netflix member presale: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Public sale: Thursday, Oct. 1



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