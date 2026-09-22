A waterfront pumpkin patch with 10,000 pumpkins, a smashing zone and scarecrow archery is returning to Philly

More than 10,000 pumpkins are coming back to the Delaware River waterfront this fall.

Cityside Pumpkin Patch returns to Liberty Point at Penn’s Landing on Oct. 1, bringing a month of Halloween decorations, fall activities and pumpkin-filled photo spots to the waterfront venue.

The seasonal attraction runs through Nov. 1 and gives visitors a more urban alternative to driving out to a farm. Along with walking through the patch, attendees can try the Pumpkin Smashing Zone, Scarecrow Archery, the Pool of Pumpkins and carnival games.

There’s also a more grown-up side to the experience. Fall cocktails, seasonal treats and other food and drinks will be available throughout the run, while pumpkins are included with select ticket packages and can also be purchased separately to take home.

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The event debuted last year. This year’s pumpkins are locally sourced, with pumpkins included in select ticket packages and additional ones available to purchase onsite.

Tickets currently start at $13.90, and children ages 3 and older need a ticket. All ages are welcome, though anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and leave by 10 p.m.

Cityside Pumpkin Patch will be open daily from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, with time slots generally available between noon and 10 p.m. Visitors book two-hour windows, and entry begins 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Organizers may deny entry to anyone arriving more than 30 minutes after their slot begins.

Dates: Oct. 1-Nov. 1

Location: Liberty Point at Penn’s Landing

Address: 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Hours: Vary by date, generally between noon and 10 p.m.

Tickets: From $13.90

Ages: All ages; children 3 and older require a ticket

Food and drinks: Fall cocktails, seasonal treats and other food and beverage offerings

Pets: Not permitted

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.