Adopting a healthy lifestyle is difficult. Recognizing that is the first step toward sticking with it

Readers of this column know that my advocacy centers on promoting healthy behaviors that support a long and fulfilling life, especially among my 50-plus brothers. At the heart of that message is the idea that our emotional relationships can become a powerful source of motivation. When combined with a strong sense of purpose, they can help generate the discipline and willpower needed to build and maintain healthier habits.

I have never hesitated to acknowledge how difficult it can be to sustain a healthy lifestyle. My approach has often relied on a kind of tough love, much like a coach challenging his players while offering a playbook of behavioral strategies to support their effort. But a recent study made me pause. If the goal is truly to serve men, and the people who love them, then encouragement alone may not be enough. Men also may need a deeper understanding of the forces that make healthy change so challenging.

To make that case, it helps to look at the behavioral science behind the resistance many men feel. What follows is a brief recap of the forces that can make lifestyle change so difficult, from the brain's preference for low-effort choices to the social, biological and environmental pressures that shape daily habits. Understanding these barriers is not an excuse for inaction. It is a starting point for building a strategy that fits your life, your circumstances and your long-term goals.

Study: people prefer pills

A recent study, published in the journal Hypertension, found that patients diagnosed with high blood pressure show greater intention to take prescribed medication than to adopt recommended lifestyle changes such as exercising, eating a nutritious diet or reducing salt consumption. This aversion to changing daily habits is nothing new. It reflects several factors embedded in the human condition. People often gravitate toward pills, surgery or other medical interventions over diet and exercise because of a combination of psychological, biological and social influences.

Humans are wired to choose the path of least resistance — options that require the least mental, emotional or physical effort. This well-documented behavioral tendency reflects the brain's impulse to conserve cognitive resources by defaulting to lower-effort choices. For many people, taking a pill or undergoing a procedure feels like a quick fix compared with the sustained discipline required to eat well and exercise regularly.

Good health habits, like consistent diet and exercise, are hard to adopt because they often lack the immediate rewards necessary to sustain them. In contrast, many unhealthy habits, such as overeating or skipping workouts, provide instant gratification or relief, reinforcing them quickly. Pills or surgery can bypass this struggle by directly altering the body's state, even if they do not address the root causes.

Then there's the complexity and required time commitment. Dieting and exercise require planning, tracking and ongoing effort. Pills or medical interventions can feel simpler: you take the medication or undergo the procedure, and the body changes. This simplicity is appealing, especially when people feel overwhelmed by the demands of lifestyle change.

Social and cultural narratives also influence behavior. Media and public discourse sometimes frame medical interventions as "easy" or "cheating," shaping public perceptions. At the same time, diet and exercise are often portrayed as the "only" healthy option, creating a false binary. What's more accurate to conclude is that both approaches have strengths and limitations, and the best outcomes often come from combining them.

Finally, there are biological and environmental factors in play. Obesity and weight-related health issues are influenced by genetics, hormones, sleep, trauma and environment — not just willpower. For some people, diet and exercise alone are insufficient to achieve or maintain health, and medical tools can appropriately become part of a broader, individualized strategy.

Not just the 'easy way out'

The takeaway? It's not that people are necessarily "lazy" or "unmotivated;" they are responding to how their brains and lives are structured. The "easy way out" label can be unfair, as medical interventions also carry risks and do not automatically repair unhealthy relationships with food or self.

Though my advocacy is centered on finding motivation for diet and exercise, it is important to acknowledge that medical experts suggest that the most sustainable health outcomes often come from integrating medical support with behavior change, rather than choosing one over the other — particularly when an individual is living with a chronic condition.

Challenges facing 50-plus men

Older U.S. men often resist adopting or maintaining a healthy lifestyle because of their own unique mix of biological, social, economic and psychological factors. As men age, they face higher risks for chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and osteoporosis. These conditions can make exercise or dietary changes more difficult, and some may believe their health is "too far gone" to improve. In addition, mobility issues, chronic pain and fear of falls can discourage physical activity.

Economic stability, access to quality healthcare and neighborhood environments strongly influence health behaviors. Older men with lower incomes or limited access to affordable, nutritious food and safe places to exercise are less likely to adopt and sustain healthy habits.

Social isolation and loneliness, both common among older men, can reduce motivation for self care and increase the risk of depression and inactivity.

Traditional masculine norms often emphasize self-reliance, stoicism and the avoidance of perceived weakness. This can make men reluctant to seek help, follow preventive advice or acknowledge health problems. Mental health struggles, such as depression or anxiety may be underreported or misinterpreted, delaying intervention.

Many older men have longstanding habits — such as sedentary work, poor diet or smoking — that are hard to change. Chronic diseases can further reduce energy and motivation for lifestyle changes, and some may perceive the required effort as outweighing the potential benefit.

Finally, preventive health spending in the United States is low compared with treatment costs, and many older men receive less proactive health education than women. Without personalized, accessible and culturally relevant support, they may not see the value or feasibility of meaningful change.

Strategy through understanding

The hypertension study suggests that medication adherence is driven by perceived personal risk, disease severity and belief in treatment benefits, while lifestyle changes may be influenced by different factors, including perceived effort, time and barriers. I have presented those details here because you can't conquer an enemy you don't understand, and for older men, the enemy is a multifaceted set of forces.

Consider this column your intelligence report, designed to help you understand what you are up against and, more importantly, to produce insight into your individual situation. With deeper understanding, you can create your own lifestyle plan to achieve the longevity and fulfillment you deserve.

Having used this column to map the barriers that stand in the way of healthy living, my next installment will focus on the best evidence-based approaches to help you launch a sustainable lifestyle plan. As you'll see, the strongest strategies are multidimensional, matching the complexity and force of the challenges you face.