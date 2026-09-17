Only 6 of 41 home games on the Sixers' schedule have tickets available for under $100 on Ticketmaster

With the Sixers adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this summer, demand to see the new starting 5 is higher than ever — and the prices reflect it.

While NBA tickets for the 2026-27 season have been available for about a month through season packages and on secondary markets, the Sixers started selling single-game tickets Thursday morning. Out of the 41 home games, only six have seats available for less than $100 on Ticketmaster, which serves as the Sixers' official ticketing and resale partner.

Here are the cheapest get-in prices on Ticketmaster as of Thursday afternoon. All prices represent individual tickets and are for 200-level seats in Xfinity Mobile Arena:

• Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.; 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Starting at $88.80

• Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.; 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Starting at $88.80

• Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.; 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Starting at $88.80

• Tuesday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m.; 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Starting at $93.45

• Monday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.; 76ers vs. L.A. Clippers: Starting at $93.45

• Sunday, April 4, 1 p.m.; 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Starting at $94.16

On Monday, SeatPick released an analysis on the average resale ticket price on its platform for every team's games during the first week of the NBA season (Oct. 20-25). The Sixers' games were found to be the most expensive with an average of $1,232 per seat — nearly four times the league average of $326.

Fans looking to see the Sixers' season opener against the NBA champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Oct. 20, will have to pay an average price of $2,560 for an individual ticket — the most expensive game of the opening week, according to SeatPick data. Tickets to the Sixers' home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Oct. 22, average around $339 per seat.

Last month, TickPick released entry sales data from its platform showing the Sixers have the seventh-highest average purchase price in the NBA this season at $300 — more than four times last year's rate of $68.

Fans have begun to express their displeasure with the spike in prices, with one X user saying the Sixers should be "embarrassed" and another joking that the only way they'll be able to make a game is by signing up as an usher.

"I should be able to show my process era ticket stubs for 70% off," one X user said in a reply to the Sixers' post.

Representatives with the Sixers and Comcast Spectacor, which owns Xfinity Mobile Arena, did not respond to a request for comment.

The price surge can mostly be attributed to the acquisition of James, 41, who agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal in July and indicated that Philly would be the final stop in his long and illustrious career.

"We've seen the 'LeBron Effect' play out in the past," said Brett Goldberg, co-CEO and co-founder of TickPick. "When he joins a new team, ticket prices spike."

