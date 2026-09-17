Suspicious backpack at City Hall cleared after prompting evacuation during City Council's first day of fall session

Philadelphia police evacuated City Hall on Thursday morning in the middle of City Council's first day of its fall session, leading to an emergency recess as officers entered the building to investigate a suspicious backpack.

The evacuation, which started around 11:30 a.m., was triggered after a City Hall staffer found a bag unattended in the caucus room across from council's chambers, a spokesperson for City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said. Philadelphia police confirmed that K9s were brought in to investigate.

"The package was examined and determined not to contain a device," a police spokesperson said.

Two Sheriff's K9s had detected something suspicious about the bag before the police department's bomb disposal unit was sent to City Hall.

"Once a dog hits on it, that heightens our alert," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "If a dog hits on it, that means there was some kind of material there that could cause harm to somebody. ... Two separate dogs hit on the bag, so we've just got to use caution and try to figure out what it was right now."

Vanore said authorities examined the bag, but he declined to say what was found inside.

"They further investigated the bag using X-ray equipment, and then they looked into the bag," Vanore said. "There was nothing in the bag that could harm anyone at this time."

Authorities searched the building and found no threats, but they were able to identify the owner of the backpack. That person has been taken in for questioning, police said.

"As you know, City Hall has video from one side to the other, so they were quickly able to determine who put the bag down," Vanore said. "That person was contacted. We are going to investigate and interview that person. No one's charged."

Vanore said the dogs who examined the bags are trained to sniff for powder used in bombs and ammunition.

"They're not drug dogs," Vanore said.



Vanore confirmed that person seen being escorted out of City Hall is believed to be the owner of the backpack. He declined to answer whether that person is a former City Hall staffer.

Michaela Althouse/for PhillyVoice Police and K9 officers entered City Hall as people were evacuating the building on Thursday.

Police had taped off entrances to Dilworth Park amid the investigation but began letting people back into City Hall around 12:45 p.m.

The evacuation interrupted a busy start to City Council's fall agenda, but council resumed its Thursday session around 1:15 p.m.

Vanore praised city staffers and others who were swept up in the evacuation for following protocols.

"I have to say, I don't think City Hall gets evacuated very often, but all their plans work perfectly because everybody got up very quickly or very safely, and we were able to do our job and return," Vanore said.



Check back for updates on this developing story.