3 free festivals take over Fishtown this Saturday with Oktoberfest, live music and family activities

Fishtown will have three free festivals happening at the same time Saturday, with German beer and food, live music, outdoor games and activities for kids spread throughout the neighborhood.

Frankford Hall Oktoberfest, Fishtown Oktoberfest Family FunFest and Fishtown Fall Family Festival all begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 19. The events are spread across Frankford Avenue and North Front Street, with festivities continuing as late as 8 p.m.

Here's what's happening at each festival:

Frankford Hall Oktoberfest

Frankford Hall's annual Oktoberfest returns for its 15th year with German beer, pretzels, sausages and live music on the 1200 block of Frankford Avenue.

The Polka Brothers will perform, and attendees can dance in the street during the eight-hour celebration. The outdoor portion of the event is family- and dog-friendly, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, noon-8 p.m.

Where: 1200 block of Frankford Avenue

Price: Free admission; food and drinks available for purchase

Fishtown Oktoberfest Family FunFest

Also on Frankford Avenue, Fishtown District will host an afternoon geared toward families with outdoor games and activities between Thompson and Master streets.

The festival will include nine-hole outdoor mini golf, pop-a-shot basketball, giant checkers, vendors, makers and sidewalk sales from neighborhood businesses. Face painting will be available from noon-2 p.m., followed by a balloon artist from 2-4 p.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, noon-4 p.m.

Where: Frankford Avenue between Thompson and Master streets

Price: Free

Fishtown Fall Family Festival

Families can also head to the 1700 block of North Front Street for Evil Genius Beer Company's annual Fishtown Fall Family Festival.

Lulu's Casita, an Ardmore play space designed for children ages 5 and younger, will bring its mobile "Lulu's on Wheels" setup and create an outdoor play area. DJ Bob Beast will play family-friendly music, and A Dash of Magic Events will offer crafts and activities for kids.

The block party also will feature artists, makers and vendors, along with food and drinks. Pink's Treats will serve hot dogs, sausages, pizza pretzels and water ice. Additional food, drinks, pool and games will be available inside the Evil Genius taproom.

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, noon-6 p.m.

Where: 1700 block of North Front Street, outside Evil Genius Beer Company

Price: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

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