Drink in a historic graveyard during this beer and history tour in Old City

Raise a glass among some of Philadelphia’s most famous graves when Brew N’ History returns to Christ Church Burial Ground Oct. 2-4.

The tour makes five stops, with local craft beer samples paired with the historical figures and stories featured at each gravesite.

The experience looks at how beer, taverns and other drinks fit into daily life in the 18th century, including politics, social gatherings and the routines of the early Republic. Stops include the graves of notable Philadelphians, from Franklin to a well-known tavern keeper.

Tickets are $21 with the beer tasting or $12.51 for the tour only. Advance tickets are recommended because space is limited.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Christ Church Burial Ground

Address: 420 Arch St., Philadelphia

Age: 21+

Tickets: $21 with beer tasting; $12.51 tour only

Includes: Five historical stops and five local craft beer samples

Advance tickets: Recommended; space is limited

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