More Events:

September 18, 2026

Drink in a historic graveyard during this beer and history tour in Old City

The Oct. 2-4 experience includes five stops where local craft beer samples are matched with stories about Benjamin Franklin, tavern culture and early Philadelphia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Tours Beer
Christ Church Burial Ground Provided Courtesy/Christ Church Burial Ground

Brew N’ History returns to Christ Church Burial Ground Oct. 2-4 with five historical stops and local craft beer samples paired with stories from early Philadelphia.

Raise a glass among some of Philadelphia’s most famous graves when Brew N’ History returns to Christ Church Burial Ground Oct. 2-4.

The tour makes five stops, with local craft beer samples paired with the historical figures and stories featured at each gravesite.

The experience looks at how beer, taverns and other drinks fit into daily life in the 18th century, including politics, social gatherings and the routines of the early Republic. Stops include the graves of notable Philadelphians, from Franklin to a well-known tavern keeper.

Tickets are $21 with the beer tasting or $12.51 for the tour only. Advance tickets are recommended because space is limited.

Brew N’ History: Autumn Edition

Dates: Friday, Oct. 2-Sunday, Oct. 4
Location: Christ Church Burial Ground
Address: 420 Arch St., Philadelphia
Age: 21+
Tickets: $21 with beer tasting; $12.51 tour only
Includes: Five historical stops and five local craft beer samples
Advance tickets: Recommended; space is limited

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Tours Beer Old City History

Featured

Merrick Farm - Aerial View

40 minutes from Center City, this $11 million Bucks County estate has its own private sports complex
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

Task force to evaluate potential impacts of data centers in Philly

Mayor Cherelle Parker

Weekend

16 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

Center City District - Open Streets

Illness

U.S. cancer deaths are down, but early-onset diagnoses keep rising

Cancer Research Report

Music

Pro-Palestinian protest planned for Ed Sheeran's Philly concert

Ed Sheeran Philly concert

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved