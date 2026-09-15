13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

Music festivals, neighborhood block parties, fall activities and family-friendly events are planned across Philadelphia and the surrounding region this weekend.

Portugal. The Man will perform along the Camden waterfront, more than 150 scarecrows will fill Peddler's Village and antique vehicles will take over the grounds of Hagley Museum.

Here are 13 things to do around Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.

ALL WEEKEND

Across the river in Camden, Portugal. The Man and Little Feat headline the final two days of WXPN's XPoNential Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, at Wiggins Park. Single-day passes for Saturday or Sunday cost $108 and must be purchased in advance. Food, drinks and handmade goods will be available during the rain-or-shine festival. Read more.

In Bucks County, more than 150 scarecrows will be on display during the Peddler's Village Scarecrow Festival from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. The weekend also includes pumpkin painting, live music, a petting zoo and build-your-own scarecrow workshops. Admission and parking are free, while scarecrow-making workshops cost $40. The festival takes place rain or shine. Read more.

In Mantua Township, South Jersey, Edelman Fossil Park's first GreenFest combines insects, fossils, citizen science and environmental activities Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. World of Bugs, which is included with museum admission, will feature edible insects, roach races and live animal encounters from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. A BioBlitz and free electric vehicle show are also planned. Read more.

Across Philadelphia, the Fringe Festival continues Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20, with performances and immersive experiences. This year's festival includes more than 330 performances and experiences at nearly 100 venues through Sept. 27. Ticket prices vary by production. Read more.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 19:

Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, South Jersey, begins its Fall Into Fun Festival on Saturday, Sept. 19, with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a hay maze and seasonal decorations. Children ages 2 and older can pick and decorate a mini pumpkin with paid admission. The activities are included with regular admission to the amusement park. Read more.

In South Philly, food trucks, local beer and six live bands will take over West Passyunk Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 19. The accompanying flea market runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., while Sausage Fest runs from noon-7 p.m. Admission is free, children are welcome and leashed dogs are permitted. Read more.

Also in South Philly, police motorcycle stunts, fire truck rides, K-9 demonstrations and fire-rescue exercises will fill the parking lot outside Xfinity Mobile Arena from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Tickets cost $15 per person or $35 for families of up to five. Admission includes food and beverages, and parking is free. Read more.

In Center City, college students can find DJs, live music, drag performances, a lip-sync battle and giveaways on Race Street from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The block party is free for college students, but advance registration is required. Students must show the confirmation email containing their CollegeFest digital pass. Read more.

In Fairmount Park, two arena polo matches will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, at McCausland Arena at the Chamounix Equestrian Center. The first begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the championship match at 2:30 p.m. Food trucks, lawn games, a DJ and activities from the Philly Goat Project are also planned. Admission costs $35 per match. Read more.

In Medford, NJ, the second day of Medford Oktoberfest runs from 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Freedom Park. Twenty musical acts will perform across four stages during the two-day festival, which also features beer, German food, steinholding, a bratwurst-eating contest and a kids zone. Admission and parking are free. Read more.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20:

In Wilmington, more than 500 antique and restored cars will fill Hagley Museum's grounds from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. A vehicle parade, music, food trucks and historic cars once owned by the du Pont family are among the attractions. An advance spectator pass costs $30 per carload and admits up to eight people. Read more.

In Center City, Open Streets runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, weather permitting. Walnut Street from Broad to 19th streets and 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust streets will be closed to vehicles, creating space for outdoor dining, shopping and public seating. Road closures are scheduled from approximately 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Read more.

In Chester County, the farmers market runs from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 20, at Bronze Plaza. Shoppers can browse produce, baked goods, prepared foods, coffee, handmade products and food from rotating food trucks. Admission and parking are free, and the market takes place rain or shine. Read more.

Find more upcoming events here.

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