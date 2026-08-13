Watch arena polo in Fairmount Park at Work to Ride's annual championship

Polo will return to Fairmount Park this September for Work to Ride's second annual Arena Polo Championship.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, at the McCausland Arena at Chamounix Equestrian Center. The first match begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature current Work to Ride participants and alumni. A championship match between Mt. Gordon Farms and Mars Equestrian will follow at 2:30 p.m.

The event also will include food trucks, a pop-up bar, lawn games, music from a DJ, shopping and an interactive experience from the Philly Goat Project.

General admission costs $35 per match. Gates open at 11 a.m. for the first match and 2 p.m. for the championship match.

Proceeds benefit Work to Ride, a Philadelphia nonprofit that has used horseback riding and equestrian sports to work with young people since 1994. The organization plans to introduce new programs this fall, including after-school activities, public riding lessons and summer camps.

Saturday, Sept. 19

McCausland Arena at Chamounix Equestrian Center

98 Chamounix Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19131

$35 per match

First match: 11:30 a.m.

Championship match: 2:30 p.m.

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