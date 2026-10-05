Report: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby headed to injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby needs core muscle surgery and is headed to injured reserve, per a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bigsby suffered his injury late in the fourth quarter against the Rams on Sunday on the following play.

Bigsby has 28 carries for 91 yards (3.1 YPC) and 1 TD this season. He will miss at least the next four games.

The Eagles suddenly have major issues at running back, as RB1 Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the Rams and did not return to the game. The severity of his injury is still to be determined.

Assuming Barkley is at least on the injury report this week, the Eagles will presumably only have one healthy running back on their active roster in Will Shipley. The Eagles also carry three running backs on their practice squad — Dameon Pierce, Jaydon Blue, and Carson Steele. If the Eagles don't add any backs this week and Barkley is unable to play on Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, expect two of Pierce, Blue, and Steele to be active on gameday.

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