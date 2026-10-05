Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' again tops the Billboard 200 as she makes 'SNL' cameo

Taylor Swift saw her 2025 album, "The Life of a Showgirl," return to the top of the charts and made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live!" over the weekend.

The album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the 13th non-consecutive week after the pop star released a deluxe edition that includes four new songs on Sept. 25. The album initially spent 12 weeks at No. 1 after it came out on Oct. 3, 2025.

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To measure an album's place on the chart, Billboard monitors overall sales, the number of tracks sold and the number of audio and video streams.

The four new tracks on the deluxe edition, called "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," are "Patient Zero," "Cleveland!," "Pink Clouding" and "Babylon," which Swift said she wrote after the success of the initial release. At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 27, Swift released a music video for "Patient Zero," in which she plays the ghost of an heiress who is trying to warn her former husband's new bride about his true intentions.

Swift's "SNL" cameo was unannounced, but some fans had a spotted a clue that suggested she might appear. During her taped video for the Emmys in September, Swift had stood in front of a bulletin board that had a paper reading "Saturday Night Live" stuck to it. Many fans speculated Swift would appear when Dakota Johnson hosted the sketch comedy show, because the actress costars in the "Patient Zero" music video.

Swift made her appearance during Johnson's monologue. Johnson was speaking about the difficulties of dating, but said she had really good, supportive friends. Swift then walked onstage as Johnson referred to Swift as her "literal therapist."

Swift refuted the therapy claim, saying Johnson appears at her house once a week with an empty bottle of wine and offers to share.

"You flop on my couch and overshare and every so often I say 'Damn, that's crazy,'" Swift said.

When Swift hints that she needs to go to bed, the Berks County native said, Johnson misinterprets this as an invitation for a sleepover. So, Swift said, she gives the actress Pedialyte and arranges for her security team to driver Johnson home.

As the episode wrapped up, Swift brought out a cake to celebrate Johnson's 37th birthday.

Watch the full monologue below.