There is something uniquely exhilarating about scoring on a buzzer-beater. The 2026-27 Sixers have experienced it – a lot.

"Those are big momentum plays that usually have some weight to them and carry you into the next moments," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Nov. 12.

Last season, the Sixers made just 14 shots in the final second of a quarter, according to pbpstats.com. But the 2026-27 Sixers have established themselves as masters of end-of-clock shot-making.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Sixers buzzer-beaters – a leaderboard ranking the Sixers' best shooters as the clock winds down, plus each buzzer-beater in video form:

The leaderboard

Player Buzzer-beaters Anfernee Simons 3 Jaylen Brown 2 VJ Edgecombe

2 LeBron James

2 Joel Embiid 1 Tyrese Maxey 1 Jabari Walker

1 Total 12

The buzzer-beaters

No. 12: LeBron James, Nov. 23 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

LEBRON HALFTIME BUZZER-BEATER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F5iaoAnOmy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 24, 2026

No. 11: VJ Edgecombe, Nov. 18 @ Orlando Magic

VJ Edgecombe at the halftime buzzer in Orlando 🔥



His smile to Embiid at the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ukpm7PaUGh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2026

No. 10: Jabari Walker, Nov. 16 @ Brooklyn Nets

Jabari beats the buzzer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ErEGFhnMAk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 17, 2026

No. 9: Anfernee Simons, Nov. 15 vs. Indiana Pacers

ANFERNEE SIMMONS ANOTHER BUZZER BEATER pic.twitter.com/gCZ70X9ihN — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 15, 2026

No. 8: Anfernee Simons, Nov. 12 vs. Toronto Raptors

SIMONS AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/y6c5jF5BA1 — MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 13, 2026

No. 7: Jaylen Brown, Nov. 5 @ Detroit Pistons

JAYLEN BROWN AT THE 1Q BUZZER... GOT IT ‼️



JB leads all scorers with 10 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WYh9RWSMcl — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2026

No. 6: VJ Edgecombe, Oct. 28 @ Indiana Pacers

VJ EDGECOMBE FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/2JXG82jHja — Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) October 29, 2026

No. 5: LeBron James, Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Pistons

LeBron James s'offre le buzzer beater de la mi-temps entre Sixers et Pistons !



Beau 9-0 de Philly en moins d'une minute, avec notamment 3 paniers de suite du King.



De quoi adoucir un peu l'écart avec des Pistons remarquablement installés dans leur match.… — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 26, 2026

No. 4: Anfernee Simons, Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Pistons

SIMONS AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/M1u8R4W9Qw — 76ersMuse (@76ersMuse) October 26, 2026

No. 3: Tyrese Maxey, Oct. 24 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

TYRESE MAXEY.



FROM THE LOGO.



AT THE 1Q BUZZER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JUoPwQxG1y — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2026

No. 2: Joel Embiid, Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Joel Embiid makes the Sixers' second buzzer-beater of the 2026-27 season: pic.twitter.com/vCBCgKhLsq — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 24, 2026

No. 1: Jaylen Brown, Oct. 20 vs. New York Knicks

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

