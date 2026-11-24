November 24, 2026
There is something uniquely exhilarating about scoring on a buzzer-beater. The 2026-27 Sixers have experienced it – a lot.
"Those are big momentum plays that usually have some weight to them and carry you into the next moments," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said on Nov. 12.
Last season, the Sixers made just 14 shots in the final second of a quarter, according to pbpstats.com. But the 2026-27 Sixers have established themselves as masters of end-of-clock shot-making.
Consider this your one-stop shop for all things Sixers buzzer-beaters – a leaderboard ranking the Sixers' best shooters as the clock winds down, plus each buzzer-beater in video form:
|Player
|Buzzer-beaters
|Anfernee Simons
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|2
|VJ Edgecombe
|2
|LeBron James
|2
|Joel Embiid
|1
|Tyrese Maxey
|1
|Jabari Walker
|1
|Total
|12
No. 12: LeBron James, Nov. 23 vs. Portland Trail Blazers
LEBRON HALFTIME BUZZER-BEATER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F5iaoAnOmy— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 24, 2026
No. 11: VJ Edgecombe, Nov. 18 @ Orlando Magic
VJ Edgecombe at the halftime buzzer in Orlando 🔥— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 19, 2026
His smile to Embiid at the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ukpm7PaUGh
No. 10: Jabari Walker, Nov. 16 @ Brooklyn Nets
Jabari beats the buzzer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ErEGFhnMAk— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 17, 2026
No. 9: Anfernee Simons, Nov. 15 vs. Indiana Pacers
ANFERNEE SIMMONS ANOTHER BUZZER BEATER pic.twitter.com/gCZ70X9ihN— MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 15, 2026
No. 8: Anfernee Simons, Nov. 12 vs. Toronto Raptors
SIMONS AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/y6c5jF5BA1— MAL (@FunKneeBone) November 13, 2026
No. 7: Jaylen Brown, Nov. 5 @ Detroit Pistons
JAYLEN BROWN AT THE 1Q BUZZER... GOT IT ‼️— NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2026
JB leads all scorers with 10 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WYh9RWSMcl
No. 6: VJ Edgecombe, Oct. 28 @ Indiana Pacers
VJ EDGECOMBE FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/2JXG82jHja— Liberty Ballers (@Liberty_Ballers) October 29, 2026
No. 5: LeBron James, Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Pistons
LeBron James s'offre le buzzer beater de la mi-temps entre Sixers et Pistons !— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 26, 2026
Beau 9-0 de Philly en moins d'une minute, avec notamment 3 paniers de suite du King.
De quoi adoucir un peu l'écart avec des Pistons remarquablement installés dans leur match.…
No. 4: Anfernee Simons, Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Pistons
SIMONS AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/M1u8R4W9Qw— 76ersMuse (@76ersMuse) October 26, 2026
No. 3: Tyrese Maxey, Oct. 24 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
TYRESE MAXEY.— NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2026
FROM THE LOGO.
AT THE 1Q BUZZER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JUoPwQxG1y
No. 2: Joel Embiid, Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Joel Embiid makes the Sixers' second buzzer-beater of the 2026-27 season: pic.twitter.com/vCBCgKhLsq— Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) November 24, 2026
No. 1: Jaylen Brown, Oct. 20 vs. New York Knicks
October 21, 2026
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