After over three decades in business in South Philly, Tony & Nick’s Steaks — formerly known as Tony Luke's — abruptly closed its 39 E. Oregon Ave. shop on Friday, Nov. 20, roughly two months after listing the site up for sale.

Owner Nicky Lucidonio wrote a notice posted on the door of the South Philly cheesesteak shop that he and his father, Tony Luke Sr., are "devastated," citing "financial difficulties and tax problems" that made it impossible to keep the doors open.

"This place has always been more than a business to us," the notice said, which Lucidonio also posted on his Instagram story. "It has been our life, our family's work and a place where so many customers became friends. Working beside my father and serving this community has meant more to me than I can ever explain."

Tony & Nick's catering services will continue operating moving forward, the letter added.

The 2,500-square-foot cheesesteak spot and a neighboring lot were put up for sale in August as a "turnkey investment opportunity" with a listing price of $3.2 million. Arthur Kousombos, the listing agent for the property, said Tony Luke Sr.'s age was a contributing factor. He also said that Nicky was seeking a fresh start.

The real estate listing for the site stated that the business makes $2.5 million in gross revenue. A sale would also include around $30,000 in inventory and equipment and a staff of 12 employees.

Tony & Nick's shutdown culminates years of legal battles for the Lucidonios, who were forced to change the business name from Tony Luke's in 2022 and investigated by federal officials for tax fraud in 2024. Both Tony Luke Sr. and Nicky were sentenced to 20 months in prison and have since been released.

"To our customers, family and friends, thank you for standing by us through the good times and the difficult ones," Lucidonio said. "Every visit, every order and every kind word helped us carry on. We are sorry we could not find a way to keep the restaurant open."

Here are some other announcements that local businesses have made over the past couple of weeks:

Openings

Graduate Hospital

Opening in 2027

Society Hill's favorite bakery and specialty coffee shop is opening a second location. While an exact address for the next Loretta's has yet to be confirmed, online speculation suggests the site will be at the former Mad Cat Brewtique at 2227 Greys Ferry Ave.

"This wouldn't be happening without all of you," the owners wrote last week in an Instagram post announcing the new location. "Your love for this space, the community you've built within it and the way you've made Loretta's feel like home means more to us than you'll ever know."

1437 E. Passyunk Ave, South Philadelphia

Opening in spring 2027

Private chef Edward Strojan, who owns the Culina Hospitality catering business, will open a brick-and-mortar shop in the springtime, focusing on focaccia bread, schiacciata sandwiches and other Italian goods.

1701 N. 2nd Street, North Philadelphia

Opening mid-2027

Provided Image/Eric Leveillee After stops at Vernick Food & Drink and the Rittenhouse Hotel, chef Eric Leveillee will open his own fine-dining restaurant in the Olde Kensington neighborhood next year.

With a career that includes stops at some of Philly’s most iconic kitchens like Vernick Food & Drink and the Rittenhouse Hotel, Eric Leveillee will open his own fine-dining restaurant in the Olde Kensington neighborhood next year.

Described as an "energetic and lively" American establishment, Campion will include a 55-seat dining room open for dinner with tasting and a la carte menus. There will also be a 12-seat listening room that will double as a private dining space.

These businesses also opened in the past few weeks:

• Mylar Bar, 1638 S. 9th St., South Philadelphia

• Wornable Vintage , 510 Bainbridge St., Queen Village

• River Twice , 1601 E. Passyunk Ave., South Philadelphia

Closings

427 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Haddonfield, New Jersey

Closing at the end of 2026

After over 20 years in business, Taproom & Grill will vacate its longtime Haddonfield space at the end of the year. The Merchantville-based Blue Monkey Tavern will take over.

"Taproom & Grill has been more than just a bar and restaurant," owners said on social media. "It's been a place where friendships were made, families gathered, celebrations happened and countless memories were created."

Taproom will host an "86'd Party" on Sunday, Dec. 27, with former staff and regular customers to commemorate its decades in business.

"While it's never easy to say goodbye, we're grateful for the amazing run we've had and excited to see this space begin a new chapter in 2027 with Blue Monkey Tavern," the statement continued. "We wish them nothing but success!"

110 N. 16th St., Logan Square

Closing Dec. 5

Located at Cret Park across from LOVE Park, the quaint cafe and happy hour staple will serve its final drinks on Friday, Dec. 4, after 18 years in business. It will remain operating during its regular hours — from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends — until its final day in business.

Owner David Wagaman said Tuesday that the cafe was forced to close so that Center City District can do renovations on the building. He purchased the business in 1994 and opened the LOVE Park-adjacent location in 2008.

"It's hard to close the doors on a successful business," Wagaman said in a statement. "For 18 years, neighbors, office workers and visitors from around the world have made Capriccio part of their day, and it's been a privilege to be part of theirs. We've been lucky to work alongside the Center City District, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and Welcome America through so many of the Parkway's best moments. Most of all, thank you to our customers and our team. You made this corner feel like home."

A representative with Capriccio said the business is "currently in the bid process to keep an operation at Cret Park" and hopes to return to the Parkway when the CCD makes a decision on the next operator for the space next month.

This business also closed in the past few weeks:

• Soufiane at the Morris, 225 S 8th St., Society Hill