A pocket park in Old City that was created for the Bicentennial has been renamed in honor of Janet Kalter, the dedicated neighbor who spent her retirement years fixing it up.

The 0.15-acre space, originally named Girard Fountain Park, sits at the northeast corner of Fourth and Arch streets. It was constructed after several buildings had been demolished in the 1960s to make way for the Philadelphia Fire Department's Engine 8/Ladder 2 firehouse next door. The park's small layout featured a fountain, some furniture and a sculpture of Benjamin Franklin covered in about 80,000 pennies donated by school children.

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Unlike most city parks, which are managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, the park was overseen by the Department of Public Property. The park never received consistent upkeep and fell into disrepair. The fountain stopped working, weeds spread and the park's gate was locked shut by the early 1990s.

Kalter and her longtime partner, Joe Schiavo, co-owned the nearby Options Lighting Company at 152 N. Third St. Their showroom, which opened in 1981, featured imported lighting and furniture. Kalter and Schiavo sold the business to employees in 2006. Kalter and Schiavo soon made it their mission to restore the park. Kalter died last year at 83.

Provided Image/Jessica Buono PR Janet Kalter and Joe Schiavo are shown together on a bench at the park. Kalter died last year at 83.

"For Janet, tending this park started as a project, but became a daily act of devotion to her neighborhood," Schiavo said in a statement. "She understood that a small green space can change how people feel about the place they live, and she gave everything she had to make that possible. I hope everyone who rests here feels the care she left behind."

The renaming of the park was led by Old City Green, the all-volunteer nonprofit Kalter and Schiavo co-founded in 2012 to support their neighborhood work.

In 2007, Kalter and Schiavo got permission from the Philadelphia Fire Department to begin work at the derelict park. They restored the fountain to working order and undertook a series of projects over the ensuing years with financial assistance from Old City District, the neighborhood's business improvement district. Kalter used her own money to redesign the park's north garden with expanded planting beds, a new central planter and new benches.

Provided Image/Jessica Buono PR Janet Kalter and Joe Schiavo restored the fountain at the park in 2007. It received additional infrastructure upgrades two years ago to replace the original pump system and hardware installed in 1976.

The original "Penny Franklin" sculpture, removed from the park in 1996, was replaced in 2007 with a new sculpture commemorating the Founding Father. Sculptor James Peniston's "Keys to Community" is a 9-foot-tall bronze bust of Franklin made with casts of keys and melted pennies from the original artwork. The sculpture, partially funded by the fire department, bears nameplates representing fallen Philadelphia firefighters.

Kalter's work at the park also included installing a crushed brick surface with drainage, adding more lighting and planting a variety of trees and flowers. Philadelphia Mural Arts installed a painting in 2019 that traces the history of the fire department.

Provided Image/Jessica Buono PR Artist Eric Okdeh painted the 'History of the Philadelphia Fire Department' mural at Janet Kalter Park in 2019.

A commemorative plaque recognizing Kalter was unveiled at the park Monday morning.

"For twenty years, one of Old City's best public spaces was cared for by a neighbor who simply decided it mattered," Job Itzkowitz, Old City District's executive director, said in a statement. "Janet Kalter gave this park her time, her labor and her heart. We are proud to memorialize her name as a permanent part of the neighborhood she helped shape."

The park is the second in Old City to be renamed after a community member who invested time and energy into restoring the neighborhood. A park at North Second Street and Elfreth's Alley, the nation's oldest residential street, was renamed Dolly Ottey Park last year after the woman who led efforts to preserve the cobblestone alley and prevent its demolition during the construction of Interstate 95 in the 1950s.