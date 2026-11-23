You can pick out a Christmas tree and do some gift shopping at Frankford Avenue and Berks Street on Saturday, Dec. 5. Now + Then Marketplace expects 30 local vendors at its free outdoor holiday market, which runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the NKCDC Garden Center in Fishtown.

The lineup gives shoppers a few places to start. Queer Candle Co. is on the list for candles, and Art by J Wallace and Water Cooler Prints are among the art vendors. Those looking for vintage finds can browse Charlie’s Vintage, Little Brass Bird Vintage and Out of Time Vintage and Resin. Philadelphia Propagations and Forgotten Tea Upcycles are also on the roster.

Local vendors will sell food, and Attic Brewing Company and Jrip Juicery will serve drinks, according to the organizer. There are picnic tables at the garden center if you want to stop for a bite between stalls. Kids and dogs are welcome.

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The garden center has been at Frankford and Berks since 1997, when the New Kensington Community Development Corporation worked with neighbors and local partners to turn a vacant lot into a planted gathering space.

There’s a second holiday market farther up Frankford Avenue that afternoon. NKCDC and El Fogón will set up between Susquehanna Avenue and Dauphin Street at 2211–2217 Frankford Ave. Both markets run from noon to 5 p.m. See the El Fogón market details.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Time: Noon–5 p.m.

Location: NKCDC Garden Center, 1825 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Admission: Free

Activities: Shop local vendors for art, candles and vintage finds, buy a Christmas tree and grab food or drinks at the outdoor market. Kids and dogs are welcome.

Event info: Now + Then Marketplace on Facebook

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