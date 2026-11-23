Six months after a federal judge ruled that the National Park Service could put up new panels at the President's House exhibit, the advocacy group that pushed for the monument's creation is filing a new lawsuit in hopes of restoring it to its original form.

The President's House was established in 2010 to honor the nine people who were enslaved by George and Martha Washington in Philadelphia during George's presidency. The Avenging the Ancestors Coalition led advocacy efforts for the monument and helped create it. The Trump administration has replaced many of the panels in accordance with a 2025 executive order to remove displays containing "divisive narratives" from the Smithsonian Institution and other federal sites. The new panels have been criticized for softening the language about Washington's role in slavery.

The coalition claims that removing and replacing the panels violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the U.S. Constitution. The group argues that the monument at Sixth and Market streets is necessary to tell the true and complete story of Black history, and that removing some of the information uniquely harms Black people.

"The erasure of Black history is an inexcusable violation of the guarantee of Equal Protection afforded by the United States Constitution," the coalition said in a statement. "The current incomplete and whitewashed depiction of the (President's House) exhibit fails to recognize the horrific realities of slavery in the states and the contributions of the nine enslaved men, women, and children at that historic site."

According to ATAC, the President's House is the only one place in Philadelphia where Black people were enslaved on government property. The exhibit marks the site where the President's House once stood. Washington and John Adams each lived there during their presidencies in the 1790s, when Philadelphia was the nation's capital.

"Each day that the incomplete, whitewashed, and fraudulent replacement interpretive panels remain there, ATAC — as well as the entire international public — is denied the ability to access complete, accurate, and truthful historical interpretive material," the coalition said.

In January, the Trump administration removed 34 panels from the Old City site without warning. The city filed a lawsuit, and a federal judge ruled in February that the panels had to be restored. However, in June an appeals court overruled that injunction and said NPS did not need to restore the original panels. On July 3, another federal judge said the Trump administration could install new displays, and the 11 new panels went up overnight on July 14.