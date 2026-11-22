Bring a can for the food drive and look up for Ray, the giant yellow sunshine balloon from “Good Morning America.” Ray returns to Philly’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 26, joining marching bands and floats on the way to the Art Museum steps. Scouts will collect canned goods along the route, and Santa will close the parade.

It’s the 107th edition of the 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it’s free to watch from the curb. Davis, who plays school custodian Mr. Johnson on “Abbott Elementary,” and Carson Kressley are scheduled to appear. Gibson, Club Nouveau and Bianca Ryan will perform, and the lineup also includes the Philadelphia Orchestra, Philly Pops, Philadelphia Ballet and Philadanco.

The route starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, heads east to 16th Street and turns onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Logan Circle is one place to watch along the way. Near the finish at Eakins Oval, there will be music and free coffee samples from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

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If you’re heading into Center City, 6abc says the full parade route closes to traffic at 7:30 a.m., with some streets closing earlier. SEPTA will reroute buses around the parade. Check SEPTA’s Thanksgiving Day parade detours before you leave.

If you’re keeping an eye on the parade from home, the 6abc preview starts at 8:30 a.m. Live parade coverage begins at 9 a.m. on 6abc and streams on Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live, 6abc.com and the station’s apps.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Schedule:

8:30 a.m. | 6abc preview begins

8:30 a.m.–noon | Eakins Oval activities

9 a.m. | Live parade broadcast begins

Location: 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard to the Philadelphia Museum of Art via the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Route and viewing information: 6abc parade guide

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