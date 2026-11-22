Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is probable to return when the Sixers play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday. Dean Wade (hamstring) and Adem Bona (neck) are also probable to make their returns:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Portland:



Jaylen Brown – hamstring – PROBABLE



Dean Wade – hamstring – PROBABLE



Adem Bona – neck – PROBABLE — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 22, 2026

Brown suffered head and hamstring injuries during the fourth quarter of the Sixers' win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He said after the game that both ailments would be checked out again the next day, and he ultimately was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. The Sixers have indicated this is not a long-term injury whatsoever, and they improved to 14-3 by banking two seasons without the five-time All-Star.

Wade was a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's road win over the Orlando Magic due to tightness and soreness in his hamstring. Wade, whose history of injuries is lengthy, participated without restrictions in Sixers practice on Friday – his 30th birthday – but watched Saturday's afternoon victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in street clothes.

Bona, whose struggles at backup center were pronounced in the campaign's opening weeks, was in the midst of his best showing of the season during a Nov. 4 road win over the Detroit Pitons. Then he took his second hit of the night to the neck and was removed. Bona was later diagnosed with a "cervical spine sprain." Bona participated in Friday's practice, but the Sixers clarified that he needed to experience more contact work before being cleared for action.

For Portland, starting point guard Ja Morant remains out due to a hamstring strain of his own.