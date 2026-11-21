PHILADELPHIA – Sixers head coach Nick Nurse views Joel Embiid's activity on the defensive glass as a barometer of sorts. If Embiid is forceful on the boards, it typically indicates he is feeling fit and confident.

So when asked about Embiid leading the team in scoring for the third straight game in Saturday afternoon's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Nurse shifted the focus.

"I’m really happy with the rebounds, to be honest with you," Nurse said. "I think his defensive rebounding is great. Rebounding and defensive rebounding's been great."



Embiid scored 26 points and dished out nine assists, but he also grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds, 15 of which came on the offensive glass. Embiid said he simply felt compelled to be more aggressive as a rebounder.

“I think the last few games, I’ve been more focused on boxing out my man and letting everyone else get it," Embiid said postgame. "And after last game, I just wanted to rebound the ball, too."

With that being said, the Sixers' sliding defense struggled again on Saturday. Bucks guard Tyler Herro torched them to the tune of 50 points and nearly dragged Milwaukee to overtime. Albeit without Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade, the Sixers squandered yet another chance to finally secure their first blowout victory of the season. They will have to settle for their 12th clutch victory in as many games.

TYLER HERRO'S (50 PTS) POTENTIAL GAME-TYING 3 COMES JUST AFTER THE BUZZER 😲



PHILLY HOLDS ON TO WIN THEIR 5TH STRAIGHT.



14-3 ON THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/4xw84wxMEe — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

"T hey kept fighting, they kept making shots," Tyrese Maxey said. "I mean, sometimes it's like that, man. It's the NBA. You're going to get every team’s best shot. It's extremely difficult to win in this league, and don't take it for granted. Of course we don't want to win that way, but take the win."

Embiid said the Sixers' inability to put away the Bucks, now 1-16, until the final possession was "more on us."

"We've just got to tighten up defensively," Embiid said.



Nurse pointed out – as he has on several occasions in recent years – that comebacks are more frequent in today's NBA given the volume of three-point shooting, immense ball pressure and increased crashing of the offensive glass. But for as tremendous as the Sixers' blistering 14-3 start to the season has been, this team has yet to soundly put a team away and win by a significant margin. It is one reason the Sixers finished Saturday's game tied for the best record in the NBA but only 14th in Net Rating.

Myles Turner blocks LeBron James for his 5th block of the game, Brayden Burries hammers it down to give him a new career high 23 points, Joel Embiid misses a shot over Turner, and Tylero Herro quickly drives on Maxey and scores, cutting the Sixers' lead to 2, extending his career… — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 21, 2026

Does it matter how the Sixers win games if they are winning so consistently?

"Yes. It matters because we want to build habits," LeBron James said. "We want to try to take steps forward every game that we get the opportunity to do. I know sometimes that it doesn't happen that way, but we want to do that. We want to strive to be as great as we can every night, offensively, defensively, special teams. So, yeah, I mean, a win is a win, but there's ways to win, and there's ways to continue to build habits throughout the course of this marathon."



The consensus on Saturday afternoon was that the Sixers cannot afford to complain about the style with which they win if they indeed win. But they are tempting fate each time they let an inferior team stick around. At least a win like this can give the Sixers plenty of subpar film to analyze.

"T hat's the best thing that we could possibly do," Maxey said. "But it goes both ways. Both ways are good for us. Winning big and staying there. Our biggest thing right now is we’ve got to play a 48-minute game. We're playing 40-minute games or 24-minute games, 30-minute games. And soon we're going to have to put together a 48-minute game. I think we did it a couple of times, maybe early. Maybe New York here. They came back, but we still sustained a 48-minute game. So we’ve got to keep doing that."

On Saturday, Herro's explosion and multiple Milwaukee comebacks forced the game to come down to the final possession. It took the officials missing Embiid blatantly stepping out of bounds with the ball in the final seconds and Herro's game-tying buzzer-beater leaving his fingertips a split second too late for the Sixers to escape victorious.

"Well, I think that I try not to complain too much about any win in this league," Nurse said. "I think that the message I gave is we’ve got to finish a little better. I think, again, building a couple double-digit leads and giving them back a couple times. Those always can go either way, and this is one that could have went either way. We should not let ourselves be in position to have it go either way and need a couple fortunate things to happen. It's a little human nature. It's not easy. Like I said, that team played very well. Give them credit. There is a lot of talent there, all those kinds of things. Just try to learn if we can execute a little bit better, close a little bit better when we've got a little cushion, and pick up from there."

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