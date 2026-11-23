Early-bird guests often get asked to bring finger foods to tide guests over until everyone arrives. Christina McKeough is the culinary director at High Street Hospitality Group, which includes local favorites Fork, a.kitchen + bar and High Street. She likes to keep things classic with her appetizers and offer something that can help keep things calm while hosts put the finishing touches on the main course.

"When I am invited to a Thanksgiving feast (or any dinner party), my go-to is a loaf of sourdough from the Bread Room with an assortment of local cheeses, cultured butter, maybe some quick pickles or sliced charcuterie, along with a bottle of white or sparkling wine," McKeough said. "I love grazing, and offering the host something to share while guests are arriving hopefully makes their job of entertaining a little easier."

However, Alex Yoon, the chef behind Little Fish, likes to shake thing up with his pre-meal snack.

"I'm going to say a sashimi platter because who doesn't love a little bluefin toro and king salmon as a snack before you dig into Thanksgiving dinner?” Yoon said.

Sides

Picking a side is often a choice between salads that might require assembly on-premise or casseroles that need to stay hot. For something simpler, Ryan LaFrance, the chef at Wilder in Center City, said he likes a nice side of vegetables because it goes with everything, but won't steal the show.

"Typically, I think whoever is hosting has put a lot of time, thought and effort into the day, and I want to bring a nice accent, not a centerpiece that would pull attention away from all that effort," LaFrance said. "So, I like to start with the farmers market and let what is available dictate what I'm bringing."

LaFrance said he likes to see what's in season or what looks the best to determine what to make. His favorite farmers market is in Rittenhouse Square on Saturdays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so there's still time to check out a few stalls. He roasts whatever he finds and tops it with fresh herbs and toasted sesame.

Dessert

Guests might not always have room for it, but dessert is a pretty key part of the Thanksgiving experience if you ask this pie-loving writer. Condesa and El Techo Executive Chef Jason Peabody likes a pumpkin pie as much as the next person. But he also loves to end the meal with a Basque cheesecake — a crustless, high-heat twist on the creamy dessert that gives more of a caramelized taste to the sugar. For Peabody, it's a family recipe and an especially comforting dessert. Plus, it's always a crowd-pleaser. "My adoptive mother used to bake one for every family holiday, and everyone would lose their minds over it," Peabody said. "It's light and fluffy, served at room temperature, and she always topped it with canned cherries from the grocery store shelf. I make a fresh cherry compote instead, with a little orange and cinnamon mixed in. I've yet to meet anyone who doesn't love this style of cheesecake." Saif Manna, the owner of Manna Bakery, is also a fan of the Basque cheesecake, especially as it offers a gluten-free option among all the cakes and pies for those with dietary restrictions. His Fishtown bakery sells one made with Sicilian pistachios and an especially creamy texture, so he said it almost "feels like eating spoonfuls of pistachio gelato."