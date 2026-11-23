PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for the Sixers’ home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Following their pregame shootaround on Monday morning, the Sixers added Embiid to their injury report. He joins Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Dean Wade (hamstring) and Adem Bona (neck), all listed as probable. Brown and Wade were both on the court when shootaround was opened to media. Per the usual, Embiid and Bona were not; both players typically leave the court before it opens up to reporters.

If Embiid and the three players listed as probable all suit up on Monday night, it would mark the first time the Sixers have their entire roster available on the same night (save for Ariel Hukporti, whose season ended in the team’s preseason opener).

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