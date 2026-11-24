FIFA this week approved a joint bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup to be in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, and Philadelphia is making a pitch to be one of the host cities, tourism officials said Tuesday.

Over the summer, six men's World Cup matches were played at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said it believes the city has proven itself as a viable candidate to host another major international soccer competition.

"We are thrilled the United States was selected to co-host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 and are excited by the potential opportunity to once again welcome some of the world's best athletes and most passionate soccer fans to our city," Maria Grasso, chief sales officer with the PHLCVB, said in a statement.

Grasso said Philadelphia is exploring "all options" for participating in the tournament, which could include hosting matches, practices or operating as a home base for teams.

"While no city has been selected yet, we are confident in Philadelphia's ability to deliver an exceptional experience while generating meaningful economic impact for our region and building a legacy of women's sports in Philadelphia," Grasso said.

The Women's World Cup, which consists of 48 teams, will be in the United States for the first time since 2003. The host countries for the 2035 tournament were also confirmed this week to be England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

"But 2031 and 2035 should reach far beyond the pitch," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement. "Our priorities for the women's game are very, very simple: we have to expand the game globally, we have to close the gaps that still, of course, exist and we have to build the future together."

The selected bid evaluation report released by FIFA said that stadiums in 14 U.S. cities will be chosen for the tournament, along with four in Mexico and one in both Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Over 30 potential host cities and 45 stadiums were pitched for the potential venues. An additional 59 training sites, 52 team base camp training sites and 40 FIFA Fan Festival sites have also been proposed to the governing body.

Lincoln Financial Field was not listed as one of the sample host cities in the report, but it was part of the larger 45-stadium list submitted to FIFA.