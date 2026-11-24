Discussions are underway for a 50,000-square-foot YMCA facility to be built as part of the redevelopment plan for the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, officials said at a township council meeting Monday night.

The 58-year-old mall permanently closed at the end of October, more than two years after developers Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties purchased the site for $27.5 million. The mall is expected to be partially demolished in December and the developers plan to present their proposal for the site before the end of the year.

Paramount Realty owner Maurice Zekaria spoke at the meeting Monday, when a rendering of the project was displayed.

"We are planning to do — hopefully — a 50,000-square-foot YMCA on site at the mall redevelopment," Zekaria said.

River Crossing YMCA has another facility in Fairless Hills and other sites in Lehigh and Hunterdon counties. Chief operations officer Trish Feinthel said the organization is eager to expand in Bucks County.

"We are very excited for this potential partnership and the impact and lift that it can do for the community," she said.

The mall sits on a 108-acre site near Route 1 and Interstate 276, which sees about 170,000 vehicles pass through the area each day. The AMC 24 movie theater, Boscov's and Barnes & Noble will remain at the property, but the rest of the site will be redeveloped.

Township Council President Edward Tokmajian Jr. said Bensalem officials have long wanted to bring a community center to the site to serve children, families, seniors and organizations that need flexible meeting space.

"We have an opportunity to take a property that's been a really important and significant part of Bensalem for generations and give it a new purpose, one that includes not only commercial activity, but also amenities and services that directly benefit our residents," Tokmajian said. "Having an organization like the YMCA express its commitment to being part of that future is a really important step."

Few details are known about Paramount Realty's full plan for the site. Zekaria said several anticipated commercial tenants will be revealed when the project is formally proposed. The Philadelphia Business Journal reported this month that a Whole Foods grocery store is expected to be an anchor for the redevelopment.

Paramount Realty has been removing and preserving remnants of the mall in recent weeks. A pair of Strawbridge & Clothier "Seal of Confidence" plaques that adorned the walls of the original department store — which later became a Macy's — will be donated to the Bensalem Historical Society. All seven historical dioramas that were displayed along the mall's "Freedom Wall" have been removed and will be preserved at various locations, including displays at the Bensalem Municipal Building and at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown.

The mall's bronze sculpture of Chief Tawanka, which was commissioned by the Strawbridge family and dedicated in 1970, will be repurposed and incorporated into the redevelopment, Zekaria said. A brief video played at the council meeting showed Paramount's vision for the property, including outdoor seating areas around the sculpture.

Council members said Bensalem residents will have opportunities to weigh in on the redevelopment proposal when the full plan is submitted and goes through the township's zoning and subdivision process. A projected timeline for the completion of the redevelopment has not been revealed.