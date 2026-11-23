This is the time of the season when fantasy football owners are seeking dark horses, and with injuries piling up, with some teams tanking (intentionally or otherwise), and with other teams just experimenting with younger players who they're more invested in, the waiver wire can offer some instant help.

Even this deep into the season there are available players who can help owners fill important spots on the roster, as either a starter or bench stash.

For those in dynasty leagues, there might even be a diamond in the rough out there.

As we do every week, we give you the best options who should still be available in your league.

Quarterback

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

He's the Colts' new QB1. Indy has a terrible o-line and will be in shootouts the rest of the season. This is fantasy football, not real football, so it doesn't matter if Richardson isn't a very good QB. He'll give you major rushing yards and has a big arm and will try to drive the ball. He's only owned in 1% of Yahoo! leagues, so get him now.

Running back

Chris Rodriguez, Jags

If Bhayshul Tuten is hurt long term, Rodriguez will become a much bigger part of the Jacksonville rushing attack. Rodriguez, owned in just 32% of leagues, already has four rushing TDs and will definitely get goal line work if he's RB1. A good streaming option if Rodriguez has to carry the load for a week or two. The Jags have the Titans and Bears up next.

Bam Knight, Cardinals

He had the exact same number of carries as backfield mate Tyler Allgeier but finished with more yards and even caught a pass. He also played a higher percentage of snaps, which means the Cards have more reasons to keep giving him the ball. They also have games against the Commanders, Jets, Saints and Raiders over the next few weeks.

Wide receiver/tight end

Chimere Dike, WR, Titans

With Wan'Dale Robinson on IR, the second-year pro flashed a 6-for-69 effort against Dallas and saw the highest target percentage among Titans WRs in Week 11. He has 5 or more targets in two of the past three games. Robinson has three games left on IR and QB Cam Ward is heating up with six TD passes in his past three games.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

He's WR2 for the Ravens and owned in just 5% of leagues. He's always been inconsistent but he's a good downfield option for QB Jacoby Brissett, who is getting more comfort in Baltimore's offense. He caught a 52-yard TD against the Panthers and faces a struggling Texans defense next.

Ted Hurst III, WR, Bucs

The impressive rookie just had 7 targets against the Lions, catching 5 passes for 56 yards and 2 TDs. He's a deep threat, played 64% of the snaps vs. Detroit, and is only owned in 1% of leagues. Definitely worth a bench stash, especially with some weaker defenses (Chargers, Falcons) ahead on the sked.

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