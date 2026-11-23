Another week, another list of injured skill players that could impact your push for a spot in your fantasy football playoffs.

Luckily, Week 11 wasn't as bad as some prior weeks, with very little by way of season-altering ailments to key players.

Still, some big names did get banged up Sunday. Here's a quick look at the latest news on the most fantasy relevant players who could be at less than 100% next week:

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

After a solid showing against the Panthers (he had 13 carries for 94 yards and a score), the veteran running back entered the concussion protocol toward the end of the Week 11 loss. He reportedly cleared it and should be fine going forward.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Barkley is having trouble staying on the field this season. After resting up over the Eagles' bye and looking pretty spry upon his return, Barkley hurt his left arm in Philly's Week 11 win over Pittsburgh, though he told reporters after the game the issue isn't a serious one and he plans to play on Thursday against Dallas. He's played through injuries before, so there's no reason to doubt him but he hasn't been as productive pushing through pain at less than 100% this season.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

If you're starting Herbert — and not in a two QB superflex league — you're probably in bad shape anyway. But he probably won't be playing in Week 12 after sustaining a concussion against the Jets in Week 11. DJ Uiagalelei would be in line to start if Herbert doesn't clear the league's protocol.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

An undisclosed leg ailment took Tuten off the field with under four minutes left in Jacksonville's loss to the Giants Sunday. He was limping when he headed to the sideline and did not return. It'll be important to keep an eye on the details of the injury when they leak out.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

Moore had a scare as he had to go to the locker room in the first half with an apparent knee injury — but he shook it off and returned. After the game he said he was fine.

Seth McGowan, RB, Colts

The rookie running back hurt his hamstring after just four touches back on Thursday and the team hopes the longer turnaround this week will help him heal up for Week 12.

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Coker had four catches in Week 11 before exiting the game with concussion symptoms. He'll be in the protocol this week and his status will be one to monitor.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Texans

A hip injury bothered Boutte Sunday but reports out of Houston say it's not a serious injury.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

Johnson left early with a hamstring issue and did not return. He might miss time if it's a more serious soft-tissue issue.

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