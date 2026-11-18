The COVID-19 pandemic put the spotlight on the health impacts of social isolation and loneliness.

The World Health Organization says that as many as 1 in 6 people across the globe are coping with loneliness. Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned in a 2023 advisory about a "loneliness epidemic" impacting half of Americans. Loneliness increases the risks of heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, anxiety and premature death.

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But a new long-term study published Tuesday suggests that it is persistent loneliness, as opposed to occasional loneliness, that poses the greatest risk to brain health.

"While most people experience loneliness at some point in their lives, it is when loneliness becomes chronic and persistent that it may increase the risk of developing dementia," Karine Pérès, a senior researcher at the Bordeaux Population Health Center in France and the study's co-author, said in a news release.

The researchers followed nearly 4,000 adults 65 and older from 1998 to 2018. The study identified the people as falling into one of three groups: never lonely, which made up about 48% of participants; occasionally lonely, about 34% of participants; and chronically lonely, about 17% of participants.

After the first eight years of the study, 1,540 of the people did not have dementia. Of that group, 560 ultimately developed dementia. About 49% of people who were chronically lonely developed dementia, compared to 34.5% of people in the occasionally lonely group and 33% of people in the never lonely group.

The researchers concluded that "only chronic loneliness significantly increases dementia risk." Participants who experienced chronic loneliness were 38% more likely to develop dementia than people who never felt lonely. Researchers also found that nearly 30% of the people who reported being chronically lonely were living with a spouse or family members.

"It shows this vulnerability may also stem from unsatisfying relationships, caregiving burdens, or lack of meaningful activities," the study's lead author, Yvanna Simon, said. "Healthcare professionals, social workers, and policymakers should not exclusively focus on living arrangements as a proxy for social risk, but should also incorporate subjective experiences of connection and loneliness."

Chronic loneliness can cause stress, which can then lead to persistent inflammation. Limited social interaction also impairs cognitive stimulation, according to the researchers.

The researchers called for increased screening of loneliness among older adults and urged healthcare providers to refer older adults to social activities and spaces where they can interact with different age groups.

Previous research suggests that frequent interaction with grandchildren can help mitigate loneliness in older adults.

But turning to AI chatbots for companionship is not a healthy solution, Tyler VanderWeele, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote in an op-ed for Psychology Today.

"In a recent article, we have argued that such friendship and romance chatbots have no place in a flourishing life," VanderWeele wrote. "This may seem like an extreme position. After all, what harm is there in having loneliness somewhat relieved if one's friends or family are proving disappointing?

"The problem is that the temporary alleviation of loneliness is not a solution to loneliness. Loneliness, as painful as it can be, is experienced precisely to try to direct our attention, and our longings, towards deeper human connection. That can take a lot of work and time, and may not be fully within our grasp. But that thirst for human connection has a fundamental role in our life, in guiding us towards others."