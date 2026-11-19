GLP-1 medications not only can help people with obesity lose weight, but they also may help them reduce binge eating symptoms and improve body image concerns, a new study from the University of Pennsylvania suggests.

People who received semaglutide, branded as Ozempic and Wegovy, over the course of the 60-week study experienced more improvement in loss-of-control eating and body image than people who received a placebo.

"Our findings suggest that semaglutide not only supports weight loss but may also improve several measures of eating disorder psychopathology and loss of control eating in many patients," Jena Tronieri, the study's senior author and a senior researcher at Penn’s Center for Weight and Eating Disorders, said in a news release.

The findings were published Tuesday in the International Journal of Eating Disorders and presented at the Obesity Society's annual conference.

Binge eating disorder is the most common eating disorder in the United States, affecting somewhere between 1% and 3% of the population. The primary symptom is loss of control over eating. Symptoms also include eating large amounts of food on a regular basis, past the point of feeling full, although the amount consumed varies widely from person to person, according to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.

People with binge eating disorder often feel shame and hide their binge eating from people. The disorder is most common in people with obesity, although it can also affect people of average weight. Unlike bulimia nervosa, people with binge eating disorder do not make themselves vomit or use diuretics after eating, but they may restrict food intake at other times — which, in turn, can lead to more binge eating, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The new study involved 160 adults seeking treatment for obesity, some of whom had binge eating behavior or had been diagnosed with the disorder. Every person in the study received lifestyle intervention counseling about eating and exercise. The group who also received semaglutide lost roughly four times more weight than people in the placebo group. People in the semaglutide group who had prior binge eating issues also experienced higher remission rates than those in the placebo group with binge eating.

The findings are "encouraging, particularly for patients who struggle with both obesity and binge eating," Kelly Costello Allison, director of the Center for Weight and Eating Disorders and the study's first author, said in the news release.

New recommendations from a panel of health experts and people who have had eating disorders say GLP-1 use should generally be avoided in people with bulimia or anorexia nervosa, a disorder characterized by intense fear of gaining weight and severe food restriction.

The Penn researchers said more robust studies are needed to examine further the potential benefits of GLP-1 use in people with binge eating disorders.

The study also highlights "the importance of routinely assessing eating behaviors throughout treatment, particularly in patients with an eating disorder history, so that patients who develop concerning symptoms can receive appropriate care," Allison said.