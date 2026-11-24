Mystery has surrounded the cancer journey of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The former Kate Middleton has been in remission from cancer for nearly two years but has never specified what type she had. Now, in a surprise documentary — set to air on NBC on Monday, Nov. 30, and to stream on Peacock starting Dec. 1 — the princess lets people behind the scenes in her treatment and recovery.

The film, titled "Heal," was announced over the weekend in clips that show Kate climbing the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in less than 24 hours. She completed the National Three Peaks Challenge alongside her brother, James Middleton. Kate did the climb in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. At the end, Kate embraces her three children and husband Prince William.

"Cancer does change you," Kate, 44, says in a voiceover in the documentary's trailer. "It changes your body. It changes you physically. But there's much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

The trailer shows the princess with other patients as they ring the bell, signaling the end of their cancer treatments. But Kate says to her brother that she never rang the bell.

"Maybe this is your ringing of the bell," he says.

"You know, healing is a journey – how to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty," Kate says.

"It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone," she adds. "Things can renew and grow."

Kate wrote in a June 28 Instagram post upon finishing the Three Peaks that she had taken on the challenge "... not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back."

"Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring," James Middleton wrote to his sister in a July 5 Instagram post after the climb. "Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day."

Kate says in the trailer, "Often it is through pain that we realize there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that."