Philly ska band Catbite will play on the waterfront before a Christmas tree more than 45 feet tall lights up, according to organizers. Five minutes after the lighting, Philadelphia singer Zinadelphia will take the stage. The free concert and tree lighting will close out opening weekend at Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and Jay the Gentleman will host the evening. Emerald Blue, an a cappella group from Girard Academic Music Program, opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by Catbite at 6 p.m. The tree lights up at 6:55 p.m., and Zinadelphia goes on at 7 p.m. The celebration runs until 8 p.m., rain or shine.

The waterfront concert follows Zinadelphia’s European tour for her EP “The Boutique.” The singer-songwriter headlined the Theatre of Living Arts in April, a show WXPN described as her biggest hometown headlining show at the time.

This year’s tree is a concolor fir from Hornell, New York. Delaware River Waterfront Corporation staff picked out the tree, which is about 40 years old, according to organizers.

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If you want to get on the ice before the show, rink admission is $5 and skate rentals are $12. You can reserve a skating session in advance. On-site parking is limited because of construction on the I-95 cap project. See our RiverRink Winterfest guide for skating, rentals and parking information.

RiverRink Winterfest Holiday Tree Lighting and Free Concert

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Time: 5–8 p.m. The tree lighting is at 6:55 p.m., and Zinadelphia performs at 7 p.m.

Location: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Admission: Free for the tree lighting and concert. Ice skating and skate rentals cost extra.

Activities: Hear Emerald Blue, Catbite and Zinadelphia and watch the waterfront Christmas tree light up.

Event info: Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

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